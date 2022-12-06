Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Yardbarker
Rob Manfred: Arte Moreno Hopes To Sell Angels Before Opening Day
Fans of the Los Angeles Angels enjoyed a bit of an emotional boost after owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the franchise last season. At the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. this week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his optimism that the league believes this will be resolved soon.
Fox5 KVVU
A’s future home will be decided in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Time is running out on the city of Oakland solidifying a deal with the A’s. “We’re past any reasonable timeline for the situation in Oakland to be resolved,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB
The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Yardbarker
Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received
In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
MLB
Explore the Angels' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Japanese superstar slugger Munetaka Murakami on track to join MLB in 2025
When it comes to building the best baseball team that can compete with any club in the league, it takes
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani could become baseball's first $500 million man
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be the face of the 2023-24 MLB free agent class. While we’re still dealing with a loaded class this fall/winter, Ohtani’s name continues to pop up. In fact, an argument can be made that Ohtani will be the biggest name...
Comments / 0