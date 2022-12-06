Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
WJAC TV
'We want closure:' reward money increased for information in Johnstown double homicide
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The faces of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, his dog Daniel, and 36-year-old Britney Rummell are plastered on billboards in Johnstown. It's to make sure that their unsolved murders stay on the forefront of the community's mind about eight months after the incident occurred. "All homicides,...
fox8tv.com
Former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department Acquitted
The former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department was acquitted in a child sex assault case against him. Matthew Detrich was charged last year. He was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl from 2014 to 2016. A Blair County jury acquitted Detrich of all charges including...
WJAC TV
Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
State College
Two Men Charged in Spring Township Overdose Deaths
Two men are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the drug overdose deaths of two women in Spring Township earlier this year, according to township police. Jonathan Baird and Timothy King were charged on Thursday with two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death. Baird is a 38-year-old State College resident, according to court records. King’s age and residency were not immediately available.
WJAC TV
PSP: One person dead following burglary attempt in Bedford County
LIBERTY TOWNHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said one person is dead following a reported burglary in Bedford County. Troopers were still investigating the reported burglary on Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township, according to a release from state police Saturday morning. Police said the person they believe...
Attorney Dave Consiglio to run for Blair County judge in 2023
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County resident and Attorney Dave Consiglio (R-Hollidaysburg) announced Thursday he will be running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in 2023. Consiglio declared his candidacy for a seat on the Blair County court ahead of the 2023 Primary Election. He described his legal philosophy as that of a […]
Two men charged in connection with drug-related deaths in Spring Township
One man is from State College. The other is awaiting extradition from Westmoreland County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
WJAC TV
State College man sentenced to max of 18 months for stealing checks from senior citizens
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A State College man is headed to jail for being part of scheme that attempted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a group of senior citizens, but the prison sentence is far less than what prosecutors were asking for. When he was...
WJAC TV
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
WJAC TV
New charges filed against Johnstown area man accused of child molestation
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say a Johnstown area man is back behind bars after a second victim came forward to report that she had also been allegedly abused by him. In late November, police filed charges against 38-year-old Anthony Drummond after...
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property found after police arrest State College man
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police arrested a 41-year-old man for trespassing two apartments on the same night in November. State College Police said on Nov. 23 around 8:47 p.m. they responded to trespassing in progress at an apartment on South Burrowes Street. The woman told police she return home from Thanksgiving Break […]
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Kicking Down Door, Threatening to Kill Man
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking down a house door and threatening to kill a man in Falls Creek Borough. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Shaun Michael Parks, of Falls Creek, on December 2, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
WJAC TV
DEP: Investigation into Cambria County gas leak revealed 'numerous violations' by company
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection say the investigation into last month's gas leak at the Equitrans Midstream Rager Mountain storage facility in Jackson Township revealed "numerous violations." As a result, the DEP has issued multiple orders to Equitrans to correct its...
WJAC TV
Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
Centre County man sentenced to jail time after ‘branding’ a child
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges after he allegedly branded a child on their arm in late 2020. Edward Walters, 28, of State College, will spend 6 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and one year of probation after pleading guilty to […]
Cambria County Officials hope to fight blighted homes with new program
CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ)– Cambria County will soon be taking steps to combat blighted properties that are eye sores in communities across the county. “Cambria County never had a plan to eradicate blight,” President Commissioner of Cambria County Tom Chernisky said. “Addition by subtraction, and that’s what we are doing. Getting rid of blight, putting properties […]
