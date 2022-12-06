ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

wccsradio.com

DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’

Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department Acquitted

The former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department was acquitted in a child sex assault case against him. Matthew Detrich was charged last year. He was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl from 2014 to 2016. A Blair County jury acquitted Detrich of all charges including...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Two Men Charged in Spring Township Overdose Deaths

Two men are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the drug overdose deaths of two women in Spring Township earlier this year, according to township police. Jonathan Baird and Timothy King were charged on Thursday with two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death. Baird is a 38-year-old State College resident, according to court records. King’s age and residency were not immediately available.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: One person dead following burglary attempt in Bedford County

LIBERTY TOWNHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said one person is dead following a reported burglary in Bedford County. Troopers were still investigating the reported burglary on Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township, according to a release from state police Saturday morning. Police said the person they believe...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Attorney Dave Consiglio to run for Blair County judge in 2023

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County resident and Attorney Dave Consiglio (R-Hollidaysburg) announced Thursday he will be running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in 2023. Consiglio declared his candidacy for a seat on the Blair County court ahead of the 2023 Primary Election. He described his legal philosophy as that of a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Kicking Down Door, Threatening to Kill Man

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking down a house door and threatening to kill a man in Falls Creek Borough. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Shaun Michael Parks, of Falls Creek, on December 2, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
FALLS CREEK, PA
WJAC TV

Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
WTAJ

Cambria County Officials hope to fight blighted homes with new program

CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ)– Cambria County will soon be taking steps to combat blighted properties that are eye sores in communities across the county. “Cambria County never had a plan to eradicate blight,” President Commissioner of Cambria County Tom Chernisky said. “Addition by subtraction, and that’s what we are doing. Getting rid of blight, putting properties […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

