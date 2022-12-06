Austintown Fitch lineman commits to college
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch lineman Josh Fitzgerald will continue his academic and athletic career at Sacred Heart University.
The Falcons senior made the announcement on social media Tuesday.Get to know Austintown Fitch’s Josh Fitzgerald: Big 22 Contender
Fitzgerald said in the post, “Throughout my career, my coaches have pushed and molded me to become the best person and athlete I can be. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Sacred Heart University! Go, Pioneers!”
Fitzgerald is a 6’3″, 275-pound lineman that plays on both sides of the ball, and helped lead the Falcons to 10 wins this past season along with a berth in the Division II playoffs.
Fitzgerald had offers from several college football programs including Duquesne, Tiffin, Edinboro, Gannon, Ashland, Saint Francis, and Youngstown State.
Sacred Heart is a Division I FCS program that competes in the Northeast Conference. The Pioneers were (5-6) this past season.
