Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Marion County residents react to state representative Joe Harding’s resignation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are speaking out about Republican state representative Joe Harding resigning just one day after being indicted for allegedly defrauding $150,000 COVID-19-related small business loans. Amy Beshears said she’s glad that this indictment is happening because politicians should be held accountable just as much as civilians.
WCJB
Gainesville abortion clinic ordered to pay court costs in Florida abortion case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) - A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period, including a Gainesville abortion clinic, to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case. Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires...
mainstreetdailynews.com
State funds $24M in area springs projects
Eleven projects in North Central Florida are set to receive a total of $24 million for recovery and protection of Florida’s springs, including three projects in Alachua County. “The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and four Florida water management districts have identified a broad suite of projects that...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down
Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
WCJB
Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer. “I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington. In July, Gainesville Country...
WCJB
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold. Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company. The lawsuit stems...
ocala-news.com
State Representative for Ocala, Marion County accused of stealing $150,000 in COVID-19 funds
The Florida state representative from Ocala and Marion County who introduced the controversial Parental Rights and Education bill has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The indictment, which was announced today by Jason R. Coody (United States Attorney...
WCJB
Agreement set between prosecutors and Chiefland teacher arrested for having a gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail. Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday. Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in...
Plaintiffs Ordered To Pay Costs In Florida Abortion Case
A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case. Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires Gainesville Woman Care LLC and
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
New 5-star Gators commit DJ Lagway already recruiting for UF
When Willis (TX) five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway set his decision date, he did so knowing he wanted to get his commitment out of the way so he can hit the ground running to recruit others to join him. He's since made his commitment to the University of Florida, giving the Gators a big time name to work on helping build up the 2024 recruiting class. Even though he's only a few days removed from making his decision, Lagway has already been forming his plan of action with the Florida staff on how they are going to work together to reel in some big names.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
ocala-news.com
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
WCJB
Retirement celebration for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan to be held in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a retirement celebration on Friday for 30-year Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan in Lake City. Judge Paul Bryan is retiring at the end of this year. The reception is held at the Columbia County Courthouse in Courtroom 1. This event starts at 3...
WCJB
Gainesville residents fight to preserve the Thelma Boltin Center from being demolished
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Servicemen’s Center known as the Thelma Boltin Center was built back in 1942. For soldiers to have a place to enjoy before going off to war. Through the years it also has held classes and musical performances. “We started with ballroom dancing so...
wuft.org
Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned slaughterhouse
The Alachua County Commission unanimously voted at a special meeting Tuesday to spend $2.5 million for a new United States Department of Agriculture-certified meat processing facility in Newberry. The $2.5 million is part of the $52.25 million in federal funds allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act,...
