Mother asks for public’s help to find missing daughter

By Aynae Simmons
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A juvenile in Mercer County was reported missing, prompting police to search throughout Princeton.

Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital

14-year-old Kierra Jackson was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Her mother, Sarah Mullins, spent hours looking for her before reporting her missing to the Princeton Police Department.

She said she just wants her daughter home safe.

“I’m worried and scared. I wondered if she’s warm, if she’s hungry. You left here with no money, no phone, nothing,” Mullins said.

Mullins said her daughter is sweet and always wants to make people laugh.

“She’s very sensitive and caring and a kind person. I just want her to reach out and at least let me know she’s okay. It’s heartbreaking not knowing where your child is,” Mullins said.

Inmate sentenced for weapon possession at FCI McDowell

The Princeton Police Department said they’re actively searching throughout areas of Princeton to locate Jackson.

Jackson is 5’9″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Amour hoodie. She has black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses.

There is a $5000.00 reward for information leading to Kierra’s whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.

pistol meth
3d ago

Prayers this child is returned to her mother soon and safe. May God keep her safe until she is returned home to her mother.

Nick Harrison
3d ago

we definitely need more details in order to help! where is the Amber Alert? Boyfriends, friends, search parties? I'm down to help but how?

