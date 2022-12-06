Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say
THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
KWTX
Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: 8 whiskey bottles found after crash near Tradinghouse Lake
After McLennan County deputies found eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle involved in a one-car crash, the driver — also accused of spitting on and threatening deputies during her arrest — is out on $17,000 bail, according to court documents. The arresting Texas...
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. The victim has been identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis. Police said that officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Elms Rd. around...
Final TDCJ report details what went wrong to allow convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez to escape
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released its findings into the escape of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who investigators say killed a man and his four grandsons in Centerville while on the run earlier this year. As a result of the investigation, TDCJ took...
KWTX
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
KWTX
Man who strangled nephew in Waco ordered back to secure mental facility after violations at group home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gainesville man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2009 strangulation death of his nephew in Waco was ordered returned to a secure mental facility Wednesday, five months after he was transferred to a group home in Seguin. Judge Thomas West, of Waco’s...
KWTX
Driver suffering medical episode killed in collision with construction vehicle in Copperas Cove, police say
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, of Kempner, Texas, as the driver killed in a collision with a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190. Police officers learned Hussain’s vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the highway...
fox44news.com
Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
KWTX
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
KWTX
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing weapon at Central Texas sheriff’s deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of a Thorndale man who allegedly attempted to shoot at a Milam County Sheriff’s Office Deputy during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. The deputy started pursuing the suspect at around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 8 near Griffith...
'God was with me': Milam Co. deputy shot in the head speaks out
Seven weeks after being shot in the line of duty, Milam County Chief Deputy Sam Ferguson knows he’s fortunate to be alive.
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco
WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing Teen
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
KWTX
West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
fox44news.com
Woman dies in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
Killeen police investigate hit-and-run that killed woman over the weekend
Killeen police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 39-year-old woman on Sunday. The suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup.
