Belton, TX

fox7austin.com

Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say

THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
THORNDALE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. The victim has been identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis. Police said that officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Elms Rd. around...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco

WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for missing Teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
KWTX

West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
WEST, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

