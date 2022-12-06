Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
wvlt.tv
Some holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fun holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend. Unicorn World is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Saturday and Sunday. Kids of all ages can go enjoy the interactive and themed experience including an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, storytime, and life-sized unicorns. Tickets start at $30.
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
smliv.com
Mabry-Hazen House candlelight Christmas tours
Mabry-Hazen House will offer its popular Christmas tours on December 10 and 11. Tours will be offered every 30 minutes on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. See the historic house all lit by candlelight and decorated in a festive mix of historic and modern styles. Learn about the advent of Victorian Christmas, join in classic Victorian parlor games, shop local vendors for gifts for family and friends, and celebrate the season.
wvlt.tv
Stranded strangers become friends after random road trip to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thirteen strangers with 13 different reasons to get to Knoxville from Orlando were all hit with one problem Sunday night. Dozens of passengers were left stranded after an airline announced it was cancelling flights. The next flight out wasn’t until Tuesday night, which wasn’t an option for...
inparkmagazine.com
Big Bear Mountain breaks records for Dollywood
During IAAPA Expo 2022, officials from Dollywood theme park and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma took the cover off the ride vehicles that will be featured on the park’s new Big Bear Mountain which opens Spring 2023 at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs...
WSMV
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
wvlt.tv
Tanger Outlets to hold special last-minute holiday shopping hours
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville is offering extended last-minute holiday shopping hours for those in need of quick gifts. Plenty of stores in the shopping center have restocked, representatives said, and will offer extended hours closer to Christmas. You can find the full schedule below:. Saturday, Dec....
WATE
Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
Tanger Outlets Sevierville Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Sevierville is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the East Tennessee area. Top brands for gifting – such as Bath & Body Works, Crocs and American Eagle – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
As attendance dips, churches change to stay relevant for a new wave of worshippers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's Sunday morning and a small group sits around a fire pit in a community garden under the limbs of an expansive box elder tree. Church is about to start. And it's cold. "God our Father, we are just so thankful for this time that we...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wkyufm.org
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
wymt.com
Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season. “Our only mission is to take low-income children Christmas shopping,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook. “We’re in 27 schools, four counties and three states....
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight to Knoxville canceled
Hundreds of thousands of travelers will take to the sky and hit the road in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That also could mean some hiccups along the way.
