Read full article on original website
Related
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet
Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Never, ever put a camera inside your home
In the wake of the Eufy scandal, plus scandals from companies like Wyze and Ring, it's clear that indoor cameras are a terrible idea.
It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery
Your phone’s battery is only ever as good as the charger you use to power it up. If you’ve purchased an (expensive) iPhone and continue to cut corners by scoring deals on chargers and accessories that may not be the best fit for your phone, you could be making the biggest mistake of all: committing charging errors that can result in ruining your iPhone’s battery.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
35 holiday gifts under $50 you’ll wish you thought of sooner
From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here are our favorite holiday and Christmas gifts under $50.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
CNET
3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.
Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate
A monkey fixed with Elon Musk's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate. This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.Speaking at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game."I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon MuskApple threatened to remove Twitter from its store, says Elon MuskElon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
Opinion: A hallelujah moment for iPhone users everywhere
The European Union's new mandate requiring phones to converge on a single wired charging standard beginning in 2024 -- the relatively cheap and simple USB-C cord -- is a hallelujah moment for iPhone owners everywhere, writes Jeff Yang.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Comments / 0