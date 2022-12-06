ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
The List

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
shefinds

It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery

Your phone’s battery is only ever as good as the charger you use to power it up. If you’ve purchased an (expensive) iPhone and continue to cut corners by scoring deals on chargers and accessories that may not be the best fit for your phone, you could be making the biggest mistake of all: committing charging errors that can result in ruining your iPhone’s battery.
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
CNET

3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.
The Independent

Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate

A monkey fixed with Elon Musk's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate. This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.Speaking at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game."I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon MuskApple threatened to remove Twitter from its store, says Elon MuskElon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

