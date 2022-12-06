ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Related
blufftontoday.com

Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton

On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
CROSS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

9-foot great white shark pinged off Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji near […]
CHARLESTON, SC
hotelbusiness.com

BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
BLUFFTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Port of Savannah Shifts Gears to Focus on Containers Only

The Port of Savannah is set to transform its ocean terminal into a container-only facility in order to meet booming demand for boxship capacity. After a yearlong sustained surge in cargo volume, the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has unveiled a plan to upgrade and realign the docks at Savannah's ocean terminal to accommodate its expanding container operations.
SAVANNAH, GA
kiss951.com

Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience

Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
AWENDAW, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
AUGUSTA, GA

