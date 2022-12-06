Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a 5-year-old girl missing since Thanksgiving has been found safe and her father has been arrested. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day....
Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in South Carolina neighborhood
They’re in the sky, perched in trees, and on top of roofs.
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton
On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
9-foot great white shark pinged off Charleston Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji near […]
WJCL
Hundreds of strangers gathered in Beaufort to pay final respects to 9 unclaimed veterans
BEAUFORT, S.C. — More than 400 people gathered at Beaufort National Cemetery Friday morning to honor nine veterans who did not have loved ones to see them laid to rest. The solemn sights and sounds signaled the final trip for the unclaimed veterans. Michael Brophy, who is the assistant...
Orangeburg business expanding opportunities recreation with the help of $5 million federal loan
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $981 million into expanding market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the country. $5 million is going to one business in Orangeburg County. The Max Family Entertainment Center is a one stop shop for fun in Orangeburg.
2 South Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in South Carolina.
hotelbusiness.com
BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
maritime-executive.com
Port of Savannah Shifts Gears to Focus on Containers Only
The Port of Savannah is set to transform its ocean terminal into a container-only facility in order to meet booming demand for boxship capacity. After a yearlong sustained surge in cargo volume, the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has unveiled a plan to upgrade and realign the docks at Savannah's ocean terminal to accommodate its expanding container operations.
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In South Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
WJBF.com
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
wtoc.com
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break. You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit. Aria...
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton kicks off the season with 51st annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting
Bluffton residents lined the streets of the town on Dec. 3 to kick off the holiday season with the town's 51st Christmas Parade, a tradition that the mayor said puts Bluffton in the holiday spirit. Prior to the parade, the town began its Christmas celebrations with the annual tree lighting...
