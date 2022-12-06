Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lucy Herman, 101, of Pocahontas
Services for 101-year-old Lucy Herman of Pocahontas will be Friday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Department Heads Reflect On Another Busy Month
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer Department heads went in front of the City Council to give their regular monthly reports which included Fire Chief John Conyn once again reflecting on another busy month. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported that his officers responded to 832 calls for service...
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon and Sanborn Fire Crews Stop Fire at Kent Nutrition in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A fire that broke out in the feed mill area of Kent Nutrition was stopped by local fire crews and Kent employees last night. According to a release from Sheldon Fire, fire fighters were paged to 1500 RMT Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a pallet cooler fire. Kent employees were already attempting to quench the blaze in the pallet machine with extinguishers along with the sprinkler system when responders arrived, and the building was moderately full of smoke with embers and heavy smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds
Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Omaha Man Critically Injured in Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The Iowa state patrol says an Omaha driver received life-threatening injuries when he drove into a semi near Sheldon yesterday. The report says 48 year old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue East of Sheldon when for some reason he crossed the center line and struck the rear axles of a semi driven by 22 year old Devon Stetson of Hull.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Police Make Arrests in Multiple Assault Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department recently arrested two individuals in unrelated assault cases. The first arrest stems from a report of an assault in a home in November. Police, assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services, identified 62-year-old David Vidal Sanchez of Storm Lake as the suspect in their investigation. The victim told police Sanchez had held them down by their arms causing injury while attempting sexual contact against their will. Sanchez was arrested on Friday and charged with felony Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Judge To Hear Additional New Trial Request Prior To Decker Sentencing
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The judge in the murder case against Allison Decker will hear another request for a new trial before the defendant is set to be sentenced next week. Online court records show the Decker’s lawyer filed a motion for a new trial citing new evidence last week just days after the original motion was denied by District Court Judge Shayne Mayer.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Tigers Win 3 Events Against Carroll
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Boys swim team was at home Tuesday night taking on Carroll. Spencer would win 3 events. Reid Tigges won in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and was a part of the 200 yard freestyle team that took first along with Duhn, Tate, and Van Otterloo. Tigges feels the Tigers are moving in the right direction.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jury Seated and Testimony Begins in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns began Tuesday in Storm Lake. It took until well into the afternoon to narrow the original pool for around 150 jurors to the final 14 that will ultimately decide the defendant’s fate who is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing back in Feburary.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/7/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the boys wrestling results from Tuesday. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat Ridge View and South Central Calhoun in a Triple Dual. The score against East Sac County wasn’t reported. Emmetsburg went 2-0 in a double-dual with GTRA and Sibley-Ocheydan. GTRA would beat...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sioux Central’s Webber Signs With Southwest Minnesota State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Brynn Webber of Iowa Premier Softball and Sioux Central has signed on to play Softball at Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II. Webber said SMSU was a perfect fit for her stylistically and socially.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
pureoldiesspencer.com
High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22
Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sports Schedule: 12/6/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In girls and boys High School Basketball, Emmetsburg hosts Storm Lake, Okoboji is at home against Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan goes to Rock Valley, GTRA hosts Storm Lake St. Mary’s, Sioux Central is at home against Alta-Aurelia, Harris-Lake Park welcomes MMCRU, and South O’Brien goes to Remsen St. Mary’s.
Comments / 0