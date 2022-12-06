Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the ten-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Charles Barkley is tired of talking about the Lakers: ‘It’s a conspiracy’
NBA analyst Charles Barkley says he's tired of talking about the Los Angeles Lakers because they "stink." Barkley made the comments during halftime of a Lakers-Celtics game.
NHL Team Values Increase 19%
Forbes unveiled its list of the most valuable NHL teams in 2022 — and the New York Rangers lead the group at $2.2 billion. It marks the eighth straight year the Blueshirts have owned the top spot. The NHL’s 32 teams are now worth a record average of $1.03...
Women’s Hockey League’s Salary Cap Jumps 900%
The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling its salary cap again. After raising it from $300,000 to $750,000 for the 2022-23 season, the women’s hockey league announced plans on Wednesday to raise it again for the 2023-23 season — this time to $1.5 million, representing a 900% increase since 2021.
Number of Sports Teams For Sale Grows As Prices Soar
Anyone currently looking to own a professional sports team has plenty of options available. At least 10 pro teams are exploring sales, including MLB’s Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels, the Premier League’s Liverpool FC, and the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Several other teams are on the market...
FTX Remains Attached to Miami Heat Arena Month After Bankruptcy
MIAMI — FTX may have collapsed a month ago, but the failed crypto exchange’s logos are still all over the Miami Heat’s home arena. That includes the two huge FTX logos at center court, a reminder of the 19-year, $135 million deal that paid out only about $20 million over roughly 18 months before FTX halted trading and filed for bankruptcy protection.
Where Does NFL Sunday Ticket Deal Stand? Owners to Get Update
IRVING, Texas — Owners will receive an update on the NFL Sunday Ticket negotiations on Wednesday, and there’s a sense a deal for the league’s out-of-market TV package isn’t too far off. But a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Front Office Sports that a...
Fanatics Could Kick Off Major Sports Betting Push in January
A major new player on the sports betting scene is expected to make its debut next month. Fanatics is aiming to launch its BetFanatics app next month in Maryland. Fanatics already has connections to millions of consumers through its retail platform and collectibles company. Last month, it struck a deal...
TMZ.com
Lil Baby & James Harden Party in Houston After 76ers Loss
Lil Baby's birthday was technically on December 3, but the rapper isn't just limiting his celebrations to one day -- seemingly celebrating all month. Baby's festivities took him to Houston Monday, where he partied with James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers after they lost to Harden's former squad, the Houston Rockets.
Sports Media Rights Could Surpass $60B Globally By 2024
Media rights for live sports are more valuable than ever. Their global value has reached $55 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass the $60 billion mark in the next two years. Live sports have become a valuable commodity thanks to expensive contracts with major networks and streaming services,...
Jaromir Jagr Becomes Player-Owner Again After Illness Strikes Team
Although it looked for a while like he had finally hung up the skates and was focusing on being an owner, Jaromir Jagr was recently forced back into action to help out his team. On Sunday, Jagr suited up for the Czech Extraliga’s Rytíři Kladno — the team he owns...
