Philadelphia, PA

Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the ten-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Front Office Sports

NHL Team Values Increase 19%

Forbes unveiled its list of the most valuable NHL teams in 2022 — and the New York Rangers lead the group at $2.2 billion. It marks the eighth straight year the Blueshirts have owned the top spot. The NHL’s 32 teams are now worth a record average of $1.03...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Front Office Sports

Women’s Hockey League’s Salary Cap Jumps 900%

The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling its salary cap again. After raising it from $300,000 to $750,000 for the 2022-23 season, the women’s hockey league announced plans on Wednesday to raise it again for the 2023-23 season — this time to $1.5 million, representing a 900% increase since 2021.
Front Office Sports

Number of Sports Teams For Sale Grows As Prices Soar

Anyone currently looking to own a professional sports team has plenty of options available. At least 10 pro teams are exploring sales, including MLB’s Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels, the Premier League’s Liverpool FC, and the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Several other teams are on the market...
Front Office Sports

FTX Remains Attached to Miami Heat Arena Month After Bankruptcy

MIAMI — FTX may have collapsed a month ago, but the failed crypto exchange’s logos are still all over the Miami Heat’s home arena. That includes the two huge FTX logos at center court, a reminder of the 19-year, $135 million deal that paid out only about $20 million over roughly 18 months before FTX halted trading and filed for bankruptcy protection.
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Lil Baby & James Harden Party in Houston After 76ers Loss

Lil Baby's birthday was technically on December 3, but the rapper isn't just limiting his celebrations to one day -- seemingly celebrating all month. Baby's festivities took him to Houston Monday, where he partied with James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers after they lost to Harden's former squad, the Houston Rockets.
HOUSTON, TX
Front Office Sports

Sports Media Rights Could Surpass $60B Globally By 2024

Media rights for live sports are more valuable than ever. Their global value has reached $55 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass the $60 billion mark in the next two years. Live sports have become a valuable commodity thanks to expensive contracts with major networks and streaming services,...
