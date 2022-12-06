Read full article on original website
Hale football season recap
HALE – Typically, a good season is characterized by wins and losses. This year at Hale, football players focused on positive attitudes and teamwork whilst improving their skills. The homecoming football game, Hale vs. Charlston Heston, really showed the team’s improvement from the beginning of the season. Seth...
Bridget Belden, 85, of Tawas City
Bridget Belden, age 85, of Tawas City, Michigan, passed away on December 6, 2022, peacefully in her home with her family by her side. Bridget was born on August 11, 1937, to the late John Connors and Bridget Cash in Carlow, Ireland. She grew up in Ireland and spent most of her childhood there before she met the love of her life, Paul Belden. The two were married in England in July of 1963, and they moved themselves to the Detroit area shortly after. In 1976, Bridget and Paul relocated to Northern Michigan where they stayed until present day. Aside from her duties of taking care of things around the house, Bridget spent a lot of her time looking after the six children that she and Paul raised together. She also worked very hard on a memoir she wrote called, “Down the Road a Bit”. Some of her hobbies included shopping, singing and music, participating in garage sales, remodeling the house, and most importantly spending quality time with her family.
Jon Bean, 76, of Houghton Lake
Jonathan Carl Bean, of Houghton Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. Jonathan was born on November 18, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Clarence and Ruby (Moore) Bean. Jon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. In 1981 he entered into marriage with Jill (Hamming) Southwell, in Point Edward, Ontario.
Kathy Gusler, 84, of Mio
Norma K. “Kathy” Gusler, age 84 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Kathy was born in Fairview, Michigan on June 8, 1938 to Jack and Marie (Notestine) Smith. She married Robert Gusler on July 7, 1955. Kathy loved her husband and family and was a true friend to many. She used to sing in the “Sweet Adalines”. She loved gardening and mowing her huge front lawn, just to be outside. Flowers covered her yard. She also enjoyed canning and was a great cook. Kathy also enjoyed watching birds, taking rides on her golf cart through their 40 acres. She was a real Michigan Sports fan. She collected Cameos, a lot of them were given to her. Robert built a china cabinet for her and she was so proud of her collection. Kathy always had a smile on her face, even when she was down, right up to the end.
Anthony Jurewicz, 75, of Houghton Lake
Anthony Jurewicz, 75, of Houghton Lake passed away on Sunday December 4, 2022 at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Fairview. Anthony was born on June 19, 1947 in Los Angeles, California to Stanley and Mary Ann (Binicki) Jurewicz. Moving back to Michigan in his early years, Anthony spent his working life as an Assembler for Ford Motor Company. Anthony was married on August 4, 1984 in Belleville, MI to Susan (Lemanski) Jurewicz. Upon his retirement, they moved to the Houghton Lake area to enjoy the rest of their days together. Anthony loved music, antique cars,wood working, and spending time with his family. In his free time, he would make handmade walking sticks and canes, listen to his vast music collection, spend time with his loving wife, and attend car shows. He was a member of the Jackson Street Cruisers and the Chelsea Classic Cruisers downstate, to further appreciate American made automobiles.
Leona Shoksnyder, 99, of Hale
Leona was borne in Clearfield, Pennsylvania in October of 1923. She met and married her husband Fred Shoksnyder (passed in 2001) during the war in 1944. She worked in accounting in various jobs throughout her working years. One place was Grand central Station in Detroit, Michigan. Later in life she retired while working at the Clarenceville School District in Livonia. All while raising Four Childers: Ron (Louise), Carol, Martha (Bob) and Dennis (passed) all while living in Garden City, Michigan.
Kay Butler, 72, of Luzerne
Kay Louise Butler, 72, of Luzerne, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 4,. 2022. Kay grew up in Houghton Lake, Michigan. She worked as a cook at several local. restaurants over the years and was a homemaker. She enjoyed trips to the casino and. cheering on her grandkids at sporting...
Steve Spahn, 67, of Prescott
Steven Leslie Spohn of Prescott, MI., age 67, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on December 3, 2022. Steve was born in Flint, MI. on August 25, 1955, son of James and Clara Spohn. He married Deborah (Debbi) Mills on May 24, 1975. Steve was a caring,...
Pauline Inman, 82, formerly of Glennie
Pauline Mary Inman, age 82, of Millington, MI, formerly of Glennie, MI passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Vassar Comfort Care. She was born on June 7, 1940 in Hale, MI to the late Lafayette and Lucy (Turland) Short. Pauline married Ronald Inman, Sr. on September 15, 1957 and together, they raised their children with faith and dedication.
Chamber winners announced at annual meeting
ROSCOMMON – The Higgins Lake-Roscommon Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual chamber meeting. The event highlighted the effort of local business to promote the community at large. Winners include: Excellence in Business 1-10 employees: Roscommon Insurance Agency; Excellence in Business 11+: Don Nester Chevrolet; Emerging Business: The Barn at Higgins Lake; Community Outreach: Higgins Lake Foundation; Partnership Award: Blarney Stone Broadcasting; Winner of TASTE a food competition: Get on Board n’ Graze.
Hale National Honor Society induction
HALE – Hale National Honor Society was proud to induct three new members into its chapter on November 9, 2022. Existing members did a nice job relaying the important characteristics and pillars of the National Honor Society. The three new members inducted were Kyle Losinski (senior), Jackson Alford (sophomore), and Liam Schalk-Smith. The event was elegantly directed by Ms. Erin Grove, NHS advisor. Thank you to the family and friends who spent the evening celebrating our new inductees.
Winter farmers market schedule set
ROSCOMMON – The farmers’ market will continue through the season with limited dates. The three Saturdays will be, Dec. 10, Feb. 11, and Mar. 11 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Ausable River Center, 211 N. Main St. in Roscommon. They will be featuring over 20 vendors with...
Community Foundation helps raise over 314k for non profits
REGION – In its eighth year of providing the platform for local nonprofits to participate in the global Giving Tuesday movement, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan (CFNEM) helped 62 nonprofit organizations to raise a grand total of $314,834 on November 29. The Community Foundation held a virtual Zoom and Facebook Live event on Tuesday, December 6 to announce the final totals, and totals raised for each individual organization.
Hessel woman arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
ALPENA COUNTY – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post were called to a residence on Wessel Road in Alpena Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged his wife, 41-year-old Jennifer Melinda Headley from Hessel, threatened him with a handgun during an argument at his brother’s home and then fled the scene.
