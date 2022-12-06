Bridget Belden, age 85, of Tawas City, Michigan, passed away on December 6, 2022, peacefully in her home with her family by her side. Bridget was born on August 11, 1937, to the late John Connors and Bridget Cash in Carlow, Ireland. She grew up in Ireland and spent most of her childhood there before she met the love of her life, Paul Belden. The two were married in England in July of 1963, and they moved themselves to the Detroit area shortly after. In 1976, Bridget and Paul relocated to Northern Michigan where they stayed until present day. Aside from her duties of taking care of things around the house, Bridget spent a lot of her time looking after the six children that she and Paul raised together. She also worked very hard on a memoir she wrote called, “Down the Road a Bit”. Some of her hobbies included shopping, singing and music, participating in garage sales, remodeling the house, and most importantly spending quality time with her family.

TAWAS CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO