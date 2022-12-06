Teen arrested after student shot at Freedom Prep charter school

MEMPHIS, TN — A teenager was arrested after a student at the Freedom Preparatory High School campus on Brownlee Road was shot Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:40 p.m.

Police say the victim went to the school nurse with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators later determined that another student brought the gun to school.

A 15-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

