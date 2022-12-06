ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder

A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies

MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
Moscow PD Still Seek White Hyundia Elantra Suspected to be in Area at the Time of Quadruple Homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho – Due to the volume of calls with tips and leads coming in about the request for information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, the Tip Line is now directed to an FBI call center. The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation.
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13

MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Forest Service to conduct additional Analysis in Hungry Ridge Project Area

KAMIAH, Idaho —The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to prepare a supplemental environmental analysis for the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project in response to a June 2022 court order enjoining the Hungry Ridge and End of the World projects on the forest. The supplemental analysis will provide updated information about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project’s environmental effects related to old growth and both projects’ cumulative effect on old growth forests, providing forest managers additional information to issue an updated project decision. A notice of intent to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement was published in the Federal Register on December 7. The next opportunity for members of the public to provide comment is expected around January 2023.
