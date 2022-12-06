Read full article on original website
Related
Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
Another Inmate Charged for Smuggling Fentanyl Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - For the second time this week, an inmate is facing charges related to possession of fentanyl and introducing contraband into the Nez Perce County Jail. According to court documents, on December 7, a fellow inmate notified jail staff that 26-year-old Kara Echo Lydon-Etter and 28-year-old Sierra Port were trying to "snort some stuff."
Idaho police search for white Hyundai Elantra in Moscow college murder case
Detectives investigating the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho want to speak with occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the scene of the murders.
dailyfly.com
Moscow PD Still Seek White Hyundia Elantra Suspected to be in Area at the Time of Quadruple Homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – Due to the volume of calls with tips and leads coming in about the request for information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, the Tip Line is now directed to an FBI call center. The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation.
dailyfly.com
Moscow Police Department Reminds People to ‘Stay Vigilant’ During this Weekend’s Commencement
MOSCOW – Moscow Police Department has issued the following statement in regard to this weekend’s commencement activities:. With commencement this weekend, there will be an influx of people coming in from out of town. Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police will provide coverage on campus and in the Moscow area.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Idaho murders: Moscow police chief breaks down in tears over student homicide investigation
The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, broke down in tears on Tuesday while discussing the mental toll a murder investigation takes on all those involved.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
Idaho authorities outline stalker incident involving slain university student
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department released a statement on Monday discussing the potential stalking and killing incident that occurred last month in the city when four students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house on Nov. 13 after returning from different locations that day. Police on Monday specifically addressed claims made…
Idaho murders: Police provide update on victim's stalker reference, dog found at crime scene
Idaho police on Monday shared several updates in their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, though there are still no suspects.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
dailyfly.com
Forest Service to conduct additional Analysis in Hungry Ridge Project Area
KAMIAH, Idaho —The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to prepare a supplemental environmental analysis for the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project in response to a June 2022 court order enjoining the Hungry Ridge and End of the World projects on the forest. The supplemental analysis will provide updated information about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project’s environmental effects related to old growth and both projects’ cumulative effect on old growth forests, providing forest managers additional information to issue an updated project decision. A notice of intent to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement was published in the Federal Register on December 7. The next opportunity for members of the public to provide comment is expected around January 2023.
