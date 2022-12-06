ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope’s Open Skating and a Movie is Tuesday, Dec. 27th

Kids and families can stretch their legs and get a little exercise over winter break. Come to the New Hope Ice Arena for open skating, and stick around for a movie afterwards. Open skating is from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., followed by the movie ‘Encanto’ shown on a jumbo screen at noon. Dress warmly and bring a blanket if you’d like.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

North Hennepin Community College Jazzes Up Holiday Season

North Hennepin Community College jazzed up the holiday season this week with its fall concert series. The school’s concert band performed its 10th anniversary concert on Wednesday night. Concert director David Mantini said the college is excited to be back performing live in front of others. “It’s definitely an...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Skate and Movie

Families, are you looking for something fun to do during your winter break? Then come and enjoy the PG movie “Encanto” at the New Hope Ice Arena! Dress warm and bring a blanket if you’d like, as we will be sitting on the bleachers in the North Rink to watch the movie on a jumbo screen. Movie starts at 12pm (no charge).
NEW HOPE, MN
740thefan.com

Animal Health Society caring for surrendered dogs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The Animal Humane Society is caring for 22 dogs surrendered by a rural breeder in a county north of the Twin Cities. AHS officials said the breeder had too many dogs on the property and their license was revoked by the state. All the dogs were quarantined and have tested negative for the bacterial disease brucellosis.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Builds New Community Garden in Medley Park

Medley Park in Golden Valley recently got a makeover sure to please gardening enthusiasts. The park’s dilapidated tennis court has been transformed into Golden Valley’s first city-run community garden, set to open in the spring of 2023. The fully fenced-in garden will include water access, planting tables, carts,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mspmag.com

The Perks of Park Avenue

Often, when Bruce Gleason stepped out onto the veranda while visiting the American Swedish Institute, he would look across the street and ask himself, “Why am I not living there?” About a year ago, the University of St. Thomas music professor put an end to that question when he bought a one-bedroom condo at the 2615 Park Avenue Associates building in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County EMTs, paramedics work together to keep unsheltered warm this winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a simple and effective solution to a big, dangerous problem.Frostbite and amputations are a growing concern among the homeless population. But, as Reg Chapman learns, there's an easy way you can help right now.It's during the coldest part of the winter that paramedics and EMTs come across people who are constantly out in the elements.Exposure to the cold for the unsheltered is the leading cause of injuries that can be life-changing, "People will suffer these injuries they will call an ambulance they will have an ER visit they will have a hospital stay they will have surgery with...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota

The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Marshalls in Minneapolis closing

MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

