Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Related
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Community Center Has Free Entry Fridays and Saturdays
The Brooklyn Center Community Center is the spot to be if you’re looking for something active to do on a weekend night. The pool, fitness center, and sauna will be open, and best of all, entry is free. That happens Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope’s Open Skating and a Movie is Tuesday, Dec. 27th
Kids and families can stretch their legs and get a little exercise over winter break. Come to the New Hope Ice Arena for open skating, and stick around for a movie afterwards. Open skating is from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., followed by the movie ‘Encanto’ shown on a jumbo screen at noon. Dress warmly and bring a blanket if you’d like.
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
ccxmedia.org
North Hennepin Community College Jazzes Up Holiday Season
North Hennepin Community College jazzed up the holiday season this week with its fall concert series. The school’s concert band performed its 10th anniversary concert on Wednesday night. Concert director David Mantini said the college is excited to be back performing live in front of others. “It’s definitely an...
ccxmedia.org
Pickleball’s Latest Trend: More Indoor Facilities, Including One in Brooklyn Park
The snow and cold isn’t putting an end to pickleball season. It’s just moving inside. Indoor pickleball facilities are popping up all around the metro, including a new one in Brooklyn Park started by the Premier Pickleball Club. At the facility at 8401 83rd Avenue N., 16 courts...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Skate and Movie
Families, are you looking for something fun to do during your winter break? Then come and enjoy the PG movie “Encanto” at the New Hope Ice Arena! Dress warm and bring a blanket if you’d like, as we will be sitting on the bleachers in the North Rink to watch the movie on a jumbo screen. Movie starts at 12pm (no charge).
740thefan.com
Animal Health Society caring for surrendered dogs
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The Animal Humane Society is caring for 22 dogs surrendered by a rural breeder in a county north of the Twin Cities. AHS officials said the breeder had too many dogs on the property and their license was revoked by the state. All the dogs were quarantined and have tested negative for the bacterial disease brucellosis.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Builds New Community Garden in Medley Park
Medley Park in Golden Valley recently got a makeover sure to please gardening enthusiasts. The park’s dilapidated tennis court has been transformed into Golden Valley’s first city-run community garden, set to open in the spring of 2023. The fully fenced-in garden will include water access, planting tables, carts,...
mspmag.com
The Perks of Park Avenue
Often, when Bruce Gleason stepped out onto the veranda while visiting the American Swedish Institute, he would look across the street and ask himself, “Why am I not living there?” About a year ago, the University of St. Thomas music professor put an end to that question when he bought a one-bedroom condo at the 2615 Park Avenue Associates building in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
Hennepin County EMTs, paramedics work together to keep unsheltered warm this winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a simple and effective solution to a big, dangerous problem.Frostbite and amputations are a growing concern among the homeless population. But, as Reg Chapman learns, there's an easy way you can help right now.It's during the coldest part of the winter that paramedics and EMTs come across people who are constantly out in the elements.Exposure to the cold for the unsheltered is the leading cause of injuries that can be life-changing, "People will suffer these injuries they will call an ambulance they will have an ER visit they will have a hospital stay they will have surgery with...
Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers
The downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will soon be closing its doors for good. A spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News the store on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street will close on Jan. 14, 2023. The spokesperson said the closure is due in part to "real estate strategies" in...
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Holiday Sights and Sounds: Concerts to Attend in the Twin Cities
When: Dec. 9-11 Where: Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. The Blenders have been touring around the country for over thirty years, with blends of vocal harmonies and original music. The band members are originally from North Dakota but now call Minneapolis their home. A Motown Christmas. Who: BPE Productions.
Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday
The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
mprnews.org
Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota
The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
Marshalls in Minneapolis closing
MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
Comments / 1