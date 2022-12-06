'We are treating nature like a toilet,' UN Secretary-General says as biodiversity conference kicks off

Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Refugee resource Welcome.US CEO and sponsor speak to FOX23
American families are opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees as the war in Ukraine continues. The nonprofit, Welcome.US, created a program matching Ukrainians in need with Americans who can help provide shelter. FOX23′s Michelle Linn spoke with one of those American sponsors, Elizabeth Langland, and the CEO of Welcome.US, Anya McMurray, on Wednesday morning. The sponsor told Michelle, when the war began, she felt the call to help.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Rare Apollo mission moon rock back in Cyprus after 50 years
NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Half a century after U.S. astronauts brought it back from the moon’s surface, a minute piece of extraterrestrial rock has finally reached its intended destination, the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus. The 1.1 gram piece of moon rock was on display...
