Washington County, UT

Gephardt Daily

St. George PD: Watch out for ‘Dent Kings’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are warning about an unusual scam, so-called body men roaming parking lots demanding they repair your chassis. “Aggressive solicitation is a crime!” the department posted on social media Wednesday. “Please share this post and call police if...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in Kane County gasoline thefts

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel they believe is part of a statewide criminal enterprise. Officers were first alerted to the thefts Tuesday when contacted by...
KANE COUNTY, UT
midutahradio.com

School Gets All Clear From Threat

(Cedar City, UT) — The coast is clear after Cedar Middle School was placed on lockdown yesterday. Cedar City Police Department Sgt. Justin Ludlow said officers got reports of a threat on social media. Officers questioned one juvenile in response to the threats. Officers said at no point was the school in immediate danger.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Four injured in head-on collision

HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
HURRICANE, UT
ABC 4

Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is coming to St George on December 17th & 18th. Crossroads has been doing Gun Shows in Utah for over 45 years. What started in Salt Lake soon expanded to St George as well as other cities both in Utah and other western states.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksub590.com

Cedar City Man Facing DUI Charges

A Cedar City man is facing a felony DUI charge. Authorities say Jason Lee Stratton was arrested in November. He had his preliminary hearing this week, where a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said he clocked Stratton going over 90 miles per hour.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksub590.com

SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood

Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
ksub590.com

Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George

A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

St. George’s Winter Concert Series To Showcase Chris Anderson

St. George’s Winter Concert Series To Showcase Chris Anderson. St. GEORGE— The City of St. George’s free Concert in the Park series was so popular that a new idea emerged: arrange more live music for the residents of the City. The result is the Winter Concert Series, a festive celebration of music that brings community members of all ages together once a month from October through January.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

