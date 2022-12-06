Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
St. George PD: Watch out for ‘Dent Kings’
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are warning about an unusual scam, so-called body men roaming parking lots demanding they repair your chassis. “Aggressive solicitation is a crime!” the department posted on social media Wednesday. “Please share this post and call police if...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in Kane County gasoline thefts
KANE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel they believe is part of a statewide criminal enterprise. Officers were first alerted to the thefts Tuesday when contacted by...
KSLTV
St. George police investigate reports of gun fired in middle school bathroom
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two 14-year-old boys are being investigated by St. George police for allegedly bringing a gun into a middle school and accidentally firing a round in the bathroom in October. No one was injured in the shooting, which happened after school hours when no students or...
Washington Co. water officials offer $2 a square foot in turf buyback
The Washington County Water Conservancy District is offering the state's largest bounty yet on turf in the ongoing drought.
KUTV
Student suspended, charged after social media threat at Cedar Middle School
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — For the second time in a week, a social media post circulating among students prompted law enforcement involvement at a school in Utah, with the recent incident ending in a student facing charges. On Thursday, Cedar Middle School briefly went into lockdown after the...
midutahradio.com
School Gets All Clear From Threat
(Cedar City, UT) — The coast is clear after Cedar Middle School was placed on lockdown yesterday. Cedar City Police Department Sgt. Justin Ludlow said officers got reports of a threat on social media. Officers questioned one juvenile in response to the threats. Officers said at no point was the school in immediate danger.
KSLTV
Four injured in head-on collision
HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
ABC 4
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
suindependent.com
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is coming to St George on December 17th & 18th. Crossroads has been doing Gun Shows in Utah for over 45 years. What started in Salt Lake soon expanded to St George as well as other cities both in Utah and other western states.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Man Facing DUI Charges
A Cedar City man is facing a felony DUI charge. Authorities say Jason Lee Stratton was arrested in November. He had his preliminary hearing this week, where a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said he clocked Stratton going over 90 miles per hour.
KSLTV
Vigil held for Utah Tech University student killed in balcony fall
ST. GEORGE, Utah — It was an emotional night at Utah Tech University Tuesday as students, teachers and staff gathered for a vigil to remember a freshman who died in what is being called a tragic accident. Peyton Hall, 18, fell from the fifth-story balcony at a campus student...
ksub590.com
SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood
Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
ksl.com
3 wives of polygamous sect leader kidnapped younger wives in state custody, charges say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Three women face federal charges accusing them of kidnapping eight girls by helping them escape the custody of child welfare officials in Arizona. The women and girls are considered to be wives of a polygamous sect leader. Nine girls were removed from their home in September...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
'It's all fear based': Arizona woman opens up about FLDS community
PHOENIX — Going through old photos, Flora Jessop remembers what it was like growing up in a polygamist group. "I have 28 brothers and sisters," Jessop said. "My dad was married to my mom and her little sister." From 1969 to 1986, she and her family lived in Colorado...
ksub590.com
Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George
A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
890kdxu.com
Tree Festival: A Throwback To When We Weren’t Afraid To Celebrate Christmas
The Balance of Nature Tree Festival was very refreshing last night in St. George (continues tonight 6-9 p.m.) . The folks at Balance of Nature weren't trying to sell anything. There were no fliers, presentations or even sales people on site. In fact, except for the signs on the building,...
suindependent.com
St. George’s Winter Concert Series To Showcase Chris Anderson
St. George’s Winter Concert Series To Showcase Chris Anderson. St. GEORGE— The City of St. George’s free Concert in the Park series was so popular that a new idea emerged: arrange more live music for the residents of the City. The result is the Winter Concert Series, a festive celebration of music that brings community members of all ages together once a month from October through January.
