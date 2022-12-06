Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow.

Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.

Officers believe Edith walked away with her small dog.

If you have seen Edith or have any information, call the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

