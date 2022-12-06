ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driver accused of striking, seriously injuring 15-year-old walking to school in Westland is in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police said they have arrested the driver suspected of striking and seriously injuring a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school in Westland. The hit-and-run crash happened at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 8) in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Street in Westland. Police said the 15-year-old John Gleen High School student was struck by a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle that ran through a red light.
WESTLAND, MI
Family of mother shot, killed by Detroit police during mental health crisis files $50M lawsuit

DETROIT – The family of a woman who was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health crisis has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the department. Ki’Azia Miller, 27, a mother of two, was shot and killed during a mental health crisis on Nov. 10, 2022. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of her family and their attorney Geoffrey Feiger.
DETROIT, MI
Police take escaped inmate back into custody in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County Jail escapee has been taken back into custody. Police say a 26-year-old man was being taken into custody for domestic violence and parole violation. And while he was being processed, the man made his escape through a window and fled. The escapee...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit police release footage of quadruple shooting in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel

DETROIT – Police have released video of a shooting outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit that sent four men to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 8). Four men between the ages of 20 and 30 were injured in what police said was a targeted attack. Their injuries are believed to be non life threatening.
DETROIT, MI
15-year-old seriously hurt in Westland crash that closed Newburgh Road

WESTLAND, Mich. – Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Newburgh Road in Westland on Thursday morning due to a car crash that occurred in the area. At around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 8, a car crash occurred in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Avenue, which is between Ford Road and Cherry Hill. A 15-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.
WESTLAND, MI
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Downtown Detroit that left several people hurt. Four people were shot before midnight Thursday according to police. Local 4 video shows an SUV with at least 10 bullet holes in the windshield and door....
DETROIT, MI
Man robbed, shot by another man when entering Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – A man is in serious condition Thursday morning after he was robbed and shot upon entering an apartment building in Detroit. According to Detroit police, at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 32-year-old man walked into an apartment building on Conant Street, near its intersection with Dequindre Street. Another man inside the building robbed the 32-year-old, shot him, took his car keys and then took his 2018 Dodge Charger, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan football DT Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized possession of a gun in a Washtenaw County court on Thursday. Smith was charged on Thursday (Dec. 1) for carrying a concealed weapon without having the proper licensing during an Oct....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
DETROIT, MI

