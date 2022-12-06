Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
28-year-old Detroit man bound over to circuit court for murder, arson in girlfriend’s death
The Roseville District Court has bound over a 28-year-old Detroit man in connection with his girlfriend’s murder and the fire that destroyed her home to Macomb County Circuit Court. It has been alleged that on Friday (Feb. 4), D’Angelo Hubbard entered his girlfriends’ condo and stabbed her approximately 75...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County Sheriff asking for criminal charges for fired Medical Examiner’s Office employees
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff is asking for criminal charges for two fired Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees after they were caught stealing prescription drugs that were supposed to be destroyed. Two employees were fired from the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office for theft...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ypsilanti family wants justice in Eastern Michigan student’s murder as 10-year-anniversary approaches
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A Ypsilanti family is going a decade without justice in the brutal murder of an Eastern Michigan University student, and they want answers. Saturday (Dec. 10) marks a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her family is still waiting for her killer to be captured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver accused of striking, seriously injuring 15-year-old walking to school in Westland is in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. – Police said they have arrested the driver suspected of striking and seriously injuring a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school in Westland. The hit-and-run crash happened at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 8) in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Street in Westland. Police said the 15-year-old John Gleen High School student was struck by a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle that ran through a red light.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of mother shot, killed by Detroit police during mental health crisis files $50M lawsuit
DETROIT – The family of a woman who was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health crisis has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the department. Ki’Azia Miller, 27, a mother of two, was shot and killed during a mental health crisis on Nov. 10, 2022. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of her family and their attorney Geoffrey Feiger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office say that missing 15-year-old Pontiac girl has returned home
DETROIT – Karen Rodriguez returned to her home Friday (Dec. 9) afternoon after learning her family reported her missing this week. Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who went missing in Oakland County. Karen Rodriguez was last seen Saturday (Dec. 3). Rodriguez left her home Saturday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police take escaped inmate back into custody in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County Jail escapee has been taken back into custody. Police say a 26-year-old man was being taken into custody for domestic violence and parole violation. And while he was being processed, the man made his escape through a window and fled. The escapee...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Dearborn man charged in ethnic intimidation case ask for mental health support
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation after an antisemitic incident is going on a hunger strike behind bars, according to his family. Hassan Chokr’s brother, Hussein Chockr, said mental health struggles are at the root of his brother’s recent behavior and disrespectful outbursts in court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman shares story 6 years after ex-husband murders her 4 children in Dearborn Heights home
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – On Sept. 21, 2016, Faith Green watched two of her children be murdered execution-style by her ex-husband. Her ex-husband, Gregory Green, shot Faith Green in the foot and slashed her face with a box cutter. She later learned he killed their two youngest children as well.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old worker killed in construction accident in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Macomb County man was killed in a construction accident involving heavy machinery in Bloomfield Township. The incident occurred Wednesday (Dec. 7) in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road in Bloomfield Township. No other injuries were reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford Township man arrested after firing at Taco Bell building in Livonia, police say
LIVONIA, Mich. – Police arrested a 44-year-old man on felony charges after he fired shots at a Taco Bell from across Middlebelt Road, striking the building and cars passing by last Friday. Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 6, on a felony warrant for discharge...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police release footage of quadruple shooting in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel
DETROIT – Police have released video of a shooting outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit that sent four men to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 8). Four men between the ages of 20 and 30 were injured in what police said was a targeted attack. Their injuries are believed to be non life threatening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old arrested after viral video shows street racers doing donuts on 7 Mile Road in Detroit
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has arrested a 31-year-old thanks to the viral videos that showed street racers doing donuts in a ring of fire on 7 Mile and Greenfield roads. Police have been working quickly to try and find the drivers, passengers, and some bystanders after the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say
DETROIT – Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for shooting several rounds at a vehicle and injuring four people late Thursday outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit. At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, four people were injured in a shooting outside...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old seriously hurt in Westland crash that closed Newburgh Road
WESTLAND, Mich. – Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Newburgh Road in Westland on Thursday morning due to a car crash that occurred in the area. At around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 8, a car crash occurred in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Avenue, which is between Ford Road and Cherry Hill. A 15-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Downtown Detroit that left several people hurt. Four people were shot before midnight Thursday according to police. Local 4 video shows an SUV with at least 10 bullet holes in the windshield and door....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man robbed, shot by another man when entering Detroit apartment, police say
DETROIT – A man is in serious condition Thursday morning after he was robbed and shot upon entering an apartment building in Detroit. According to Detroit police, at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 32-year-old man walked into an apartment building on Conant Street, near its intersection with Dequindre Street. Another man inside the building robbed the 32-year-old, shot him, took his car keys and then took his 2018 Dodge Charger, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football DT Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized possession of a gun in a Washtenaw County court on Thursday. Smith was charged on Thursday (Dec. 1) for carrying a concealed weapon without having the proper licensing during an Oct....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County pastor reunites homeless man with long-lost family
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A Monroe County pastor has been making a difference in her community for years, and now she’s set to go on an adventure to reunite a man with his long-lost family. The pastor says when she couldn’t rely on the mental health resources, she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
Comments / 0