DETROIT – A man is in serious condition Thursday morning after he was robbed and shot upon entering an apartment building in Detroit. According to Detroit police, at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 32-year-old man walked into an apartment building on Conant Street, near its intersection with Dequindre Street. Another man inside the building robbed the 32-year-old, shot him, took his car keys and then took his 2018 Dodge Charger, officials said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO