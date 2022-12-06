Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
County Wants Your Input On Comprehensive Plan
UNION COUNTY – ’Tis the season not only for holiday cheer but a time to complete a survey or two. The end of the year is of course the best time to do surveys as a great way to gauge past performance and plan improvements for the future.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Care Train Bid Boards Up And Running
MARYSVILLE – This is a gentle reminder to our loyal readers that the Care Train of Union County’s bid boards remain wide open and await your perusal at the link that can be found here. We at the Union County Daily Digital – that is to say, me,...
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office. >>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on all charges. Wilson is...
Greene County Board of Election continuing recount for 2 issues on November ballot
XENIA — The Greene County Board of Elections says they are hoping for final results on two issues on the ballot as soon as Friday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Outcome of Xenia City Schools tax levy still in doubt as ballots are being counted by hand. News Center 7′s John Bedell...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
wyso.org
$1 million in ARPA funds to build affordable housing in Clark County
Over the next three years, Clark County hopes to build around 12 homes with the federal money. These homes will be built on land owned by the Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Land Bank. The Land Bank claims land with foreclosed, vacant, or abandoned buildings that...
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
WOUB
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Tickets For Union County’s 2023 Dine On a Covered Bridge Going Fast
Your chance to join in one of Union County’s most celebrated and popular events is here as Dine on a Covered Bridge is currently booking all-inclusive reservation, which includes guided tours of two historic and two modern covered bridges, a meal on the Pottersburg Covered Bridge and a drink ticket to spend at your host winery/brewery.
Ohio Supreme Court sends ‘Jeff the Killer’ back to Champaign County Juvenile Court
COLUMBUS — Donovan Nicholas, who claimed alternative personality “Jeff the Killer” was responsible for killing his father’s live-in girlfriend in 2017, is headed back to Champaign County Juvenile Court because the Ohio Supreme Court has reversed his conviction. According to the supreme court’s split decision Dec....
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
wktn.com
Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties
Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
Clark County fire crews respond to a structure fire in Green Twp.
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Green Township early Saturday morning. Clark County Fire were called to the 5500 block of Springfield Xenia Road at around 6:30 a.m., dispatch for the county confirmed to News Center 7. Crews at the scene reported visible...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
