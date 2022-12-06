ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

County Wants Your Input On Comprehensive Plan

UNION COUNTY – ’Tis the season not only for holiday cheer but a time to complete a survey or two. The end of the year is of course the best time to do surveys as a great way to gauge past performance and plan improvements for the future.
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Care Train Bid Boards Up And Running

MARYSVILLE – This is a gentle reminder to our loyal readers that the Care Train of Union County’s bid boards remain wide open and await your perusal at the link that can be found here. We at the Union County Daily Digital – that is to say, me,...
UNION COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
WOUB

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect

Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Tickets For Union County’s 2023 Dine On a Covered Bridge Going Fast

Your chance to join in one of Union County’s most celebrated and popular events is here as Dine on a Covered Bridge is currently booking all-inclusive reservation, which includes guided tours of two historic and two modern covered bridges, a meal on the Pottersburg Covered Bridge and a drink ticket to spend at your host winery/brewery.
wktn.com

Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties

Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud

BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33

LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
LANCASTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN

