Read full article on original website
Related
This difference allowed Michigan’s proposal recount. Should the law change?
Michigan’s election law has different requirements for recounts of candidate races and ballot proposals. Candidates must prove their fraud allegations are in good faith, but people challenging proposals don’t have to. That difference is allowing a group of election deniers, acting on long-dispelled accusations of systemic fraud, to...
bridgemi.com
Experts: Michigan recounts that won’t change outcome show law must change
On the first day of a recount in 47 counties around Michigan on Wednesday, the auditorium of the Troy Community Center in Oakland County was filled with the sound of shuffling papers and restrained chatter. The county clerk, wearing a bright yellow safety vest, paced through rows of tables, checking on her election workers as they were inspecting and counting ballots.
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
St. Joseph Catholic Parish in St. Johns files federal complaint against AG, MDCR
Attorney General Dana Nessel is being sued in federal court by St. Joseph's Parish in St. Johns, who says their constitutional rights are being violated by an updated civil rights law.
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Austin Lowes Elected As Sault Tribe Of Chippewa Chairman
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa have elected Unit 1 Director and Vice Chairman Austin Lowes as tribal chair. With an unofficial vote count in the Special Advisory Election of 6,539 votes recorded, Lowes was the projected winner out of three eligible candidates, having received 56 percent of the vote. Lowes will serve a roughly a one-and-a-half year term that ends June 27, 2024.
Judge dismisses criminal charges against Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis.
Recycling Today
Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation
During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
traverseticker.com
Local Restaurateurs Worried About Elimination of Tip Credit: “Existential Threat” to Industry
Traverse City restaurateurs are bracing for a Michigan Court of Appeals hearing Tuesday that could determine if a planned minimum wage hike and elimination of the state’s tip credit in February will proceed – a move owners say would make restaurants unsustainable and pose an “existential threat” to the industry.
wkar.org
St. Johns Catholic church files lawsuit against Nessel over civil rights law
A Catholic church in St. Johns within the Diocese of Lansing is suing Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights over recent changes to the state’s civil rights laws. A ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court this summer said that members of the LGBTQ community...
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
WILX-TV
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit against the Michigan Attorney General was filed Monday that alleges it could be illegal for a Mid-Michigan parish to adhere to its religious beliefs. The complaint is in response to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in July that said the state’s anti-discrimination law covers...
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck
LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
Michigan GOP lawmakers: Whitmer 'reneged' on $200M incentive, tax cut deal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Republican majorities in the House and Senate failed to come to terms at the end of this year's legislative session on a late-night deal to provide hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars for another potentially massive economic development project. Soon-to-be House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township,...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer appoints first tribal citizen to Michigan Court of Appeals
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals Tuesday, making her the first tribal citizen to be appointed to the court. Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie Friday. She met with...
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A state judge has ordered five men to stand trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Comments / 4