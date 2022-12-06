Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
One year later: Looking back at the deadly, devastating western Kentucky tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. — It was an unforgettable night in Kentucky. Nearly 20 tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state on Dec. 10 into the early morning of Dec. 11, leaving a giant trail of death and destruction just weeks before Christmas. A year later, communities continue to...
WKYT 27
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather maker will push across Kentucky, increasing our rain chances, which will stick around until early Sunday. Good news, sunshine returns for Monday. A powerful cold front will cause trouble...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
'We're getting tired of the crime': Juvenile justice bill to head back to Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenagers in Kentuckiana have often been the suspects of violent crimes – from carjacking, to arson, to murder. A bill that aims to crack down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is once again heading to Frankfort for consideration in the upcoming session, and parents could also be held responsible.
WKYT 27
Memories of deadly tornado linger like it was yesterday, survivor says
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10 marks one year since deadly tornadoes spawned across western and central Kentucky. 81 Kentuckians were killed in the storms, including 24 in Graves County. The town of Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit areas in the region. In Mayfield, nine of those deaths were...
WKYT 27
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WKYT 27
ONE YEAR LATER: Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Beshear about deadly tornado outbreak
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10, 2022 marks one full year since a devastating storm changed Kentucky history. The storm system sowed destruction from far western Fulton County all the way into Central Kentucky, killing 81 people and injuring many more. Governor Andy Beshear says the state is committed to...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Many Ky. families still struggling to rebuild homes year after tornadoes
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Dickens of a Christmas Parade Parking Information, Road Closures. Updated: 55 minutes ago. SC...
WKYT 27
Recovery efforts continue as Kentucky communities mark somber anniversary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10 marks a somber anniversary for many communities in central and western Kentucky. It’s the night violent and deadly tornadoes carved miles of destruction and changed lives forever. Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit towns. The downtown district was flattened by an EF-4 twister.
WKYT 27
Governor and First Lady Beshear reflect on one year anniversary of deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky
(WKYT) - On Thursday, WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear for an end-of-the-year interview. While their conversation include a wide range of topics, the looming anniversary of December 10, 2021, was the first thing discussed. Sitting down in the state reception room inside the capital, Governor Andy Beshear reflected on the year that started with him still coordinating relief efforts after that December tornado outbreak.
WKYT 27
FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears
ONE YEAR LATER: Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Andy Beshear about deadly tornado outbreak. WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Andy Beshear about the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak. Updated: 8 hours ago. Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a shooting...
fox56news.com
How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act
A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
Beshear: No plans for higher office, running for re-election
In a one-on-one conversation, LEX 18 spoke with Gov. Beshear to discuss the upcoming election while reflecting on some of the biggest challenges of the past year.
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
2 Kentucky men charged with illegally possessing machine guns
Two men were officially charged with illegally possessing machine guns.
Comments / 0