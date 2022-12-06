Read full article on original website
U.S. Attorney: Swatting calls are not pranks, they are criminal acts
TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) Capt. Richard Meulenberg, the first “bogus” call claiming several students were shot came in at 10:10am. Meulenberg said the first officer arrived on scene at Will Rogers College and High School at 10:12am. Fox23 spoke with a...
Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
Tulsa civil rights attorney faces lawsuit from former firm partner over credit card debt
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa civil rights attorney — known for his work for Justice for Greenwood — Demario Solomon Simmons is facing his own legal battles. He is being sued by his former law firm partner. The lawsuit, filed in September, states that he owes thousands of dollars in credit card debt.
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
Saint Mary’s kindergartners donate teddy bears to Tulsa police officers
TULSA, Okla. — Students at School of Saint Mary are helping children in need this holiday season. On Friday, kindergartners donated bags filled with more than 200 stuffed animals to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police says they always have a stuffed animal in their car to comfort children...
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
10 more flu deaths reported in Oklahoma, state health officials say
TULSA, Okla. — Ten more flu deaths have been reported in Oklahoma, according to new data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Three people have died due to flu-related illness in Tulsa County so far this flu season, according to state data. 524 people were hospitalized due...
FedEx driver rescues man from burning house in Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — FedEx driver Bryce Koester recalled hearing 55-year-old Joseph Malotte screaming from inside a burning house Tuesday afternoon. That’s as far as he could make it on his own. Malotte has health conditions prevented him from getting out of the house as it burned. Fire officials...
FOX23 Investigates: On-again, off-again lane closure due to construction at busy Tulsa intersection
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa drivers are annoyed about an on-again, off-again lane closure on Sheridan. Drivers said it’s been going on for a lime time, and they don’t see any road work being done. FOX23′s Investigative Reporter Janna Clark went to 46th and Sheridan to check it out.
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
City Council meeting minutes reveal BA city leaders knew about toxic waste since 2017
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders have known about the radioactive site near Kenosha Street since 2017, according to minutes from a city council meeting. At the time site developers were working to get approval from the Broken Arrow City Council to rezone the property. The rezoning would allow anyone developing on the site could carefully do so around the radioactive area. Even back in 2017, no one knew where the waste came from.
Rock fans react to Def Leppard and Motley Crue coming to TU’s Chapman Stadium
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s (TU) announcement that Chapman Stadium will play host to rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guest Alice Cooper on August 16th could lead to other concert opportunities at the large outdoor venue. On Friday, FOX23 News had the...
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper coming to Tulsa next summer
TULSA, Okla. — Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are bringing their world tour to Tulsa in 2023. The bands are bringing Alice Cooper with them to perform at H.A. Chapman Stadium at the University of Tulsa on Aug. 16. at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale to...
