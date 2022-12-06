ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

U.S. Attorney: Swatting calls are not pranks, they are criminal acts

TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) Capt. Richard Meulenberg, the first “bogus” call claiming several students were shot came in at 10:10am. Meulenberg said the first officer arrived on scene at Will Rogers College and High School at 10:12am. Fox23 spoke with a...
TULSA, OK
Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
TULSA, OK
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
TULSA, OK
Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
TULSA, OK
Saint Mary’s kindergartners donate teddy bears to Tulsa police officers

TULSA, Okla. — Students at School of Saint Mary are helping children in need this holiday season. On Friday, kindergartners donated bags filled with more than 200 stuffed animals to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police says they always have a stuffed animal in their car to comfort children...
TULSA, OK
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
TULSA, OK
10 more flu deaths reported in Oklahoma, state health officials say

TULSA, Okla. — Ten more flu deaths have been reported in Oklahoma, according to new data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Three people have died due to flu-related illness in Tulsa County so far this flu season, according to state data. 524 people were hospitalized due...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FedEx driver rescues man from burning house in Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — FedEx driver Bryce Koester recalled hearing 55-year-old Joseph Malotte screaming from inside a burning house Tuesday afternoon. That’s as far as he could make it on his own. Malotte has health conditions prevented him from getting out of the house as it burned. Fire officials...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
City Council meeting minutes reveal BA city leaders knew about toxic waste since 2017

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders have known about the radioactive site near Kenosha Street since 2017, according to minutes from a city council meeting. At the time site developers were working to get approval from the Broken Arrow City Council to rezone the property. The rezoning would allow anyone developing on the site could carefully do so around the radioactive area. Even back in 2017, no one knew where the waste came from.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

