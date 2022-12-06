ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Power strip safety during the holidays

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tG1iG_0jZcPuzA00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you are starting to decorate for the holidays, make sure you are doing it safely.

14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton

Using power strips to plug in multiple appliances, or in this case, holiday decorations, can save space; however, overloading a power strip can lead to it not working, or worse, catch on fire.

“It can cause a malfunction in it. Also, you don’t want to plug in a space heater you would much rather plug that into the wall directly instead of the power strip or an extension cord. If the cord has any kind of cut or knick or it looks like something’s wrong with it, do not use those, throw them out,” said Princeton Fire Department Firefighter Ashley Peyton.

Peyton added if you are lighting candles, keep them away from decorations or flammable materials to avoid them from catching on fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire extensively damaged a motel Friday night in the Scarbro area and took crews from several departments to bring it under control, Fayette County 911 dispatchers said. The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at the Midway Motel along Okey L. Patteson Road. Along...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Christmas in the ghost town of Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many go to the old railroad town of Thurmond in the New River Gorge to explore the history, spend time on the river, or catch trains. Some may not be aware that the quaint little town along the New River features a picturesque light display during the Christmas season that can be another good reason to visit the town.
THURMOND, WV
WVNS

Thieves targeting gifts, packages left in cars

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Local law enforcement officers encourage you to protect your valuables this holiday season. Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department said thieves target parking lots this time of year, in search of gifts or valuables people left inside their cars. He said you need to keep gifts or packages out […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Bluefield’s ‘Holiday of Lights’ is an annual wonder

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – There is generally plenty to do throughout Southern West Virginia during the holidays as local businesses and organizations work to accommodate folks who stop in during the festive season. But folks throughout the area and beyond would be remiss not to consider making the trip...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Holidays an “unpredictable” time for those depending on tips

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – With lots of folks making major purchases around the holiday season, many people are tightening their purse strings in other areas. But that can be hard on those whose income depends on tips. Servers, bartenders, delivery drivers and many more depend on tips as their primary form of income. Mallory Mann […]
DANIELS, WV
Lootpress

Emergency leak to leave many Ronceverte residents without water

RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An emergency leak in the Ronceverte area stands to leave a number of residents without water service Thursday. The City of Ronceverte made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon that customers across the river in the region will lose access to water service on Thursday due to an emergency leak which the city has been working to address throughout the day.
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

Salvation Army of Beckley “desperately hurting” for donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Salvation Army of Beckley is reporting a drastic drop in holiday donations this year. According to Major Ronald Mott, donations from the Red Kettle drive, the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, are down approximately 70% from this time last year. And that’s after last year saw a $50,000 […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

“Sleigh the Day” campaign to provide toys for families in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One local organization is asking for your help to make this Christmas special for people in need. The Raleigh County Community Action Association announced its first-ever Sleigh the Day campaign, which will help provide Christmas gifts to families in their Head Start and Early Head Start programs. It will also help […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local business donates stockings to Beckley VA

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For over a decade, Calfee Funeral Home has donated stockings to the Veterans Affairs Center in Beckley. This year, over 130 stockings were donated. The stockings were filled with items ranging from food and snacks to hygiene products. Dan Calfee, president of the funeral home, said helping veterans is something that […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Santa Claus visits West Virginia to spread Christmas cheer!

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Santa Claus visited West Virginia a little early this year to spread Christmas cheer, which included promoting his book, Three Cheers for Mrs. Santa Claus. Saint Nick visited several local establishments, which included numerous schools all over Raleigh County where he got to read and share his book with students. “The […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Tips lead to arrest of man for car wash breaking & entering

RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having been identified based on tips from the public requested by authorities. According to a Friday announcement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, an arrest was made on Eric Matthew George, 25 years old of Ronceverte, West Virginia, for felony offenses of Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny for his involvement in an incident which saw a Ronceverte car wash broken into.
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

GVBC launches limited-release beers for Wild and Wonderful Winter party

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company rings in the holiday season with new beer releases. GVBC hosts their annual Wild and Wonderful Winter party Saturday, December 10, 2022, at their brewery in Maxwelton. The holiday blowout party features karaoke, raffles for prizes, an Appalachian Sweet Piggy food truck, and some tasty new […]
MAXWELTON, WV
WVNS

New infrastructure at John Henry Park brings running water

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to Hinton News, John Henry Park located in Talcott has water access as of today, December 7, 2022. On Thursday, Dec. 1, crews ran water lines near Talcott to provide access to the park. Park Director Mike Cales was on the scene to oversee the process. According to Cales, now […]
TALCOTT, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy