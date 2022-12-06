ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Delivers Powerful “December Football” Message to Steeler Nation Ahead of Week 14 vs Ravens

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gutsy win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 19-16, Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, full of more quotable Tomlinisms and a stern focus on now what is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The division rival, Baltimore Ravens will visit Acrisure Stadium and they’ll be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his PCL in the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and will miss 1-3 weeks. With so much on the line with each divisional game, a win over the current AFC North division leaders could be a turning point for Pittsburgh in the standings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins week 14 rooting guide leads us to Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins will know what happens on Sunday when they take the field against the Chargers on Sunday night. So will the Chargers. The Chargers and Dolphins will square off in a game that is a high-stakes showdown with the playoffs and seeding on the line. For the Dolphins, a win keeps pace with the Bills, setting up a divisional game the following week that could decide the AFC East winner.
MIAMI, FL

