Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
Moore County restaurants prepare to reopen after power restored
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — After almost 5 days without power, the lights are back on in Moore County. As Duke Energy worked to fix the outage, people from across the area made everyone affected got what they needed. Grocery stores gave out water. Churches gave out food. The local...
Hilltop Road closed after power lines downed in crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hilltop Road is closed in both directions at Fairfax Road in Greensboro after a crash downed power lines in the area. Drivers are encouraged to be careful and use alternate routes. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
Crash on E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro causes power outages
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: East Wendover Ave will be closed between Gatewood Avenue and Waugh Street. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes after a crash causes an area power outage. A rollover crash shut down a portion of East Wendover Avenue Wednesday, according to police. There are about...
Water main break temporarily closes lanes of W. Friendly Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — West Friendly Avenue is closed after a 6-inch water main break in Greensboro Thursday. Two lanes of West Friendly Avenue are closed between Adams Street and North Spring Street. City crews are at the scene working on repairs. The lanes are expected to reopen at 9...
$75K reward offered in Moore County power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: According to Duke Energy's website, all power has been restored in Moore County. The FBI Charlotte division is asking for someone to speak up after a utility grid in Pinehurst leaves thousands in the dark. A $75,000 reward is up for grabs for information...
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Man arrested on Lees Chapel Rd. connected to crime spree, including 2 bank robberies and Family Dollar fire, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police identified 27-year-old Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney as the suspect arrested at a home on Lees Chapel Road Friday night. Officers said Haney is believed to be connected to the following crimes:. Family Dollar Fire on East Cone Boulevard. Wells Fargo robbery on Pisgah Church...
Here's how you can help support Triad seniors for the Winter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the colder months settle in, community leaders want you to consider your elderly neighbors. You often see toy drives and ways to support kids in need, but two Triad organizations are determined to make the season a special one for senior adults. The Senior Resources...
Bank robberies and Family Dollar fire: Greensboro police believe this man is connected to 3 recent crimes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a bank robbery Friday morning. The suspect is believed to be connected to another bank robbery and a business fire. Police said the latest robbery happened at Truist Bank on N. Elm Street around 10:50 a.m. A suspect said they had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of cash.
Man convicted in car crash death of Lexington asst. principal skips out on last few days of court
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous coverage about the Lexington City Schools principal killed in a crash in April 2020. A man is charged with a felony for killing a Triad principal in a car crash, according to District Attorney Jim O'Neill. A Forsyth...
Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across North Carolina county
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A sheriff says multiple power substations in a North Carolina county were vandalized in what appeared to be a criminal act, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a Facebook post that the power outage across Moore County...
Pinehurst deals with Duke Energy outages as FBI investigates targeted attack on substations
PINEHURST, N.C. — The FBI is assisting Moore County law enforcement in trying to figure out who deliberately damaged two Duke Energy substations, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers. Many places, like the Pinehurst Fire Department, are opening their doors to the community who may need...
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
Not just a Christmas card. The Honor Card is a special way to give back, and it's extra meaningful this year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A love for North Carolina and its beautiful sceneries can be seen in William Mangum's work. “Well for me art is a language in itself,” Mangum said. “It's a bridge. It's a conduit where you can verbally use the strength of that imagery and tell that story."
High Point police ask for community support to crack down on juvenile crime
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are cracking down on teen violence. Officers say juveniles are forming gangs, stealing cars and guns, then using them in crimes throughout the city. The focus of the issues dates back to Halloween when two teens were critically shot on Bridges, Drive.
Keeping electric substations secure following targeted attack in Moore County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Gov. Roy Cooper speaks as thousands are without power in Moore County. Duke Energy manages more than 32,000 miles of transmission lines, across several states, that feed into one of their 5,000 substations. These facilities reduce the voltage from higher transmission lines to a safe...
Raincoats, coffee creamer and spare batteries: strange ways fires can start in your home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington house caught on fire after a pile of laundry burst into flames. The homeowner had just taken his stuff out of the dryer and put it on the bed when flames ignited. “I initially was like, I was drying clothes, so it must be...
Greensboro city council discuss expanding social districts and more money for urban loop project
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Among the biggest topics at Greensboro's City Council meeting, Tuesday was whether or not to expand the downtown social district. The meeting started with calls to push back discussions on that expansion. In the spring, the council approved a social district along Elm Street that allows...
