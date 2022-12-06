ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Scott posts double-double in Lady Raider win

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech extended its winning streak to seven straight with Tuesday’s 68-55 over Sam Houston State on Education Day at United Supermarket Arena.

Students from area elementary and middle schools were a large part of an announced crowd of 13,306. It’s the largest attendance for a Lady Raider game since Mar. 1, 2006, against Oklahoma.

“I just want to thank all those school districts for sending all their kids and teachers,” head coach Krista Gerlich. “We are going to credit the crowd and those kids to the free throw line defense we put on Sam Houston because they made a huge difference every time they went to the free throw line.”

The Bearkats finished 8-for-20 from the free throw line.

Junior center Jazmaine Lewis came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with a career-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 12 minutes.

“We are seeing what she can do for us in an efficient amount of time,” Gerlich said.

Three other Lady Raiders scored in double figures, including senior guard Bre’Amber Scott, who finished with 15 points and ten rebounds for her first double-double at Texas Tech.

“I was like, yes, finally,” Scott said. “I’ve been really close. It just felt good, and we all celebrated.”

Rhyle McKinney also scored 15 points, and Jasmine Shavers added 12.

The Lady Raiders end the first quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 19-14. In the second quarter, the Bearkats managed just ten points on 5-of-17, and Texas Tech took a 37-34 lead into the halftime break.

The Bearkats did win the battle on the boards. Sam Houston outrebounded Texas Tech 48-39, including 20 offensive rebounds, which led to 20 points.

“I thought our defense for most of the night was spot on,” Gerlich said. “It’s just those offensive rebounds and we’ll continue to work on that.”

Sam Houston entered the game ranked No. 4 in the nation in rebounding.

Texas Tech (8-1) returns to action against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at United Supermarkets Arena.

