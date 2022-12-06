ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge, Asks for Leniency at Traffic Stop

A police chief in Tampa, Florida resigned from the police department on Monday after she was caught on video flashing her badge to get out of a ticket, according to 6ABC News. Mary O’Connor quit the Tampa Police Department after the mayor asked for her resignation. The former police chief was riding in a golf cart with her husband on Nov. 12 when the couple was pulled over by a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. O’Connor was pulled over for driving on a road without a license plate tag.
Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
St. Pete police give out 200 bikes

December 8, 2022 - Thanks to the generosity of Alex and Kacy DeJesus and the St. Pete Fools Charities, 200 needy kids will have new bicycles this Christmas. The St. Petersburg police department handed out the bikes Tuesday night at a special holiday event. The kids picked out the bicycle of their choice, and officers provided helmets, locks and lights. According to a release, the program started Dec. 20, 2019, when Alex DeJesus spotted an officer buying a bike for a teen in a Walmart check-out lane.
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
