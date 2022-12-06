Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Florida man accidentally shoots at deputy in a fit of road rage
A sheriff’s deputy from Hillsborough County, Fla., was driving away from the county sheriff’s office firing range Wednesday evening when he was shot at from a man in another vehicle.
fox13news.com
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Off-duty cop caught urinating in St. Pete ice machine
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Florida Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge, Asks for Leniency at Traffic Stop
A police chief in Tampa, Florida resigned from the police department on Monday after she was caught on video flashing her badge to get out of a ticket, according to 6ABC News. Mary O’Connor quit the Tampa Police Department after the mayor asked for her resignation. The former police chief was riding in a golf cart with her husband on Nov. 12 when the couple was pulled over by a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. O’Connor was pulled over for driving on a road without a license plate tag.
Pasco marine deputy saves dog trapped in mangrove
A Pasco County marine deputy saved a dog trapped on a mangrove island in New Port Richey.
fox13news.com
Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete police give out 200 bikes
December 8, 2022 - Thanks to the generosity of Alex and Kacy DeJesus and the St. Pete Fools Charities, 200 needy kids will have new bicycles this Christmas. The St. Petersburg police department handed out the bikes Tuesday night at a special holiday event. The kids picked out the bicycle of their choice, and officers provided helmets, locks and lights. According to a release, the program started Dec. 20, 2019, when Alex DeJesus spotted an officer buying a bike for a teen in a Walmart check-out lane.
Judd: Brother of alleged Jan. 6 attacker arrested for altering gun
A 27-year-old man with several connections to the January 6 capitol attacks was arrested by Polk County deputies Thursday on multiple weapon-related charges.
2 people arrested in Lakeland, illegally altered guns recovered
Polk County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested in Lakeland for illegally altering firearms Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
Police: Teen arrested after bringing gun to St. Pete school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image. "He...
YAHOO!
Tampa’s police chief asked a cop for a favor. What are the ethics of that?
The very public downfall of Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor has sparked questions about police ethics and what’s long been called “professional courtesy” between cops. O’Connor brought the pinnacle of her policing career to an end with a flash of her badge on a Saturday evening...
‘Professional arsonist’ admits to setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
Tarduno told detectives he was "intoxicated" and does "stupid things" when he gets drunk.
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
fox13news.com
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
