Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
PSG president taunts Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus over Super League plans
Paris Saint-Germain weren't part of the original failed Super League in 2021.
Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi rips referee after World Cup record 18 yellows: Mateu Lahoz turns quarterfinal into card fest
A dramatic win on penalty kicks gave Lionel Messi and Argentina a victory over the Netherlands, sending them through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. But that didn't stop them from being livid after the match. Messi and his teammates were furious with the performance of Spanish referee Antonio...
Sporting News
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
Netherlands Endures World Cup Heartbreak Despite van Gaal’s Evolution
The Dutch manager will leave his post after losing once again to Argentina on penalties. It wasn’t for a lack of new ideas from the 71-year-old.
Joao Felix Prefers Manchester United Move Over Other Clubs
A new report has revealed that Manchester United could be the frontrunners to sign Joao Felix.
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti defends Cristiano Ronaldo and gives reason for his recent behaviour
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has leapt to the defence of his former player Cristiano Ronaldo amid the recent problems the forward is having with both club and country. The 37-year-old has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons and his actions recently saw him essentially sacked by his last club Manchester United.
Alex Greenwood focused on Manchester City not World Cup
England defender Alex Greenwood is adamant next summer’s World Cup is far from the forefront of her mind, despite the tournament kicking off in under eight months.The Manchester City full-back was among the Lionesses who hoisted the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley and she is keen to get her hands on more silverware, but for now remains firmly focused on domestic trophies.Fourth-placed City next face second-placed United in Sunday’s much-anticipated Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, with over 40,000 tickets already sold. It is a vital clash between the sides, who are separated by just three points and vying for...
Yardbarker
Terrible news coming out of Liverpool as key star to undergo surgery with lengthy return
The news broke earlier today that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds’ training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. The Colombian suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in early October and has not played since, but there was a bit of delight from Liverpool fans this week as the winger travelled with the squad to Dubai.
Sporting News
Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022
Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: ‘Talked to Gareth Southgate…’ – Christian Falk on Henderson & Trent’s impact on Bellingham to LFC transfer
Christian Falk agreed that contact between Jude Bellingham and Liverpool’s English duo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, will help their chances of getting the midfield prodigy to the Premier League. The German pointed out his prior conversation with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala as a prime example of the power...
Blow For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Luis Diaz Suffers Setback In Recovery From Knee Injury
The Colombian has left the Dubai Training Camp to return to the UK for further assessment.
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit
Manchester United’s manager Erik Ten Hag has finally responded to the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker was then sacked just days after the interview was broadcast. In the bombshell exclusive, Ronaldo revealed that he had no respect for Ten Hag. The striker also went on to mention...
Yardbarker
Manchester City and England star attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal
Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and he could be allowed to leave the club. Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that there are “talks in the industry” that Grealish could be sold in the near future in order to allow Manchester City to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
Yardbarker
Man United identify bargain De Gea replacement as uncertainty over future grows
The future of David de Gea at Man United is uncertain at present and the Premier League giants have set about searching for his replacement. The Spanish goalkeeper is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season but the Red Devils have the option to extend it, reports the Daily Mail.
Man Utd news LIVE: PSG chief plots Rashford January scoop, Garnaho ‘liking’ Real Madrid interest, Ronaldo latest
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that he has plans to prize Marcus Rashford away from Manchester United in January. Rashford, 25, is out of contract in the summer meaning he will be able to negotiate with clubs in the new year over a pre-contract agreement. Meanwhile, Real Madrid...
Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG, New Ownership And Joelinton
Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann exclusively answered questions from LFCTR about Jurgen Klopp, FSG, and a surprise transfer the Reds should make.
Huge Boost For Jurgen Klopp As Luis Diaz Returns To Liverpool Training Ahead Of Dubai Super Cup
The Colombian has been sidelined with a knee injury since the defeat at Arsenal in early October.
Comments / 0