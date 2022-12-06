Read full article on original website
Related
'House of the Dragon' cocreator Ryan Condal reveals deleted Baela and Rhaenys scene
At HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the showrunner unveiled a scene that he still considers "canon" between the two women.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0