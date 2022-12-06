ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on May 4, deputies responded to a home on Dodson Branch Highway regarding an unconscious 2-year-old. The toddler, identified as Atlas Copeland, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to the Care Team Unit, but died the next morning from his injuries sustained from blunt force trauma.

Authorities identified 28-year-old Justin Dixon, Atlas’ mother’s boyfriend, as Atlas’ caregiver/babysitter. Dixon was reportedly looking after Atlas while his mother was at work on May 4.

Dixon was arrested Tuesday in Hamilton County on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23 and is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are all saddened by the result of the events that occurred on May 4, 2022. Please keep the families in your prayers,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

A C Allen
3d ago

prayers for the Family members and the grandparents, GOD took a Beautiful Angel home and may the boyfriend gets what's going to be coming to him where ever he goes

