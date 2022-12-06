ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff's Department

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities.

Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of others’ mail and packages, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release .

Deputies responded to the intersection of Fairfield Ranch Road and Nomad Lane at 10:11 p.m. to investigate reports of mail theft, and when they pulled over a vehicle, Ford and McClendon fled on foot, officials said.

When the pair was captured, they were arrested on outstanding warrants and for possessing stolen mail and packages, according to the SBSD. They were booked into the West Valley Detention Center on charges of possessing stolen mail, resisting arrest and criminal conspiracy.

Jail records show that McClendon also faces charges of identity theft and drug possession and is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail.

Ford faces charges of identity theft, petty theft and burglary, and his bail has been set at $120,000.

Both are due to appear in Rancho Superior Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-364-2000.

To remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at wetip.com .

FJB!FJB⁷!
3d ago

This is California they'll be free by the next day. Thought it was a felony to steal the mail instead petty theft.

Nivea Wiltzjenkins
3d ago

Some fools broke into our mail room 4 times in Rancho Cucamonga. Hope this was them.

Frank Gibson
3d ago

Hopefully they throw the federal book at them, but not holding my breath!

