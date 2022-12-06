ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
CandysDirt.com

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests

Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
NewsTalk 1290

Tiger Woods to Bring Putt Putt Golf Course to Texas

Why don't more professional golfers have putt putt courses?. I will be honest with everyone, I am not a golfer. When I am on the course. I want to drink beer, smoke cigars, and drive the golf cart. That's a fun day at the course in my book. However, putt putt golf I am ALWAYS down for. Putt putt is a must on the first couple of dates with a girl. If she hates doing it, probably not going to workout with me.
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
Eater

Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?

The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
