Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
Frisco eatery Tender Smokehouse finds success in simplicity
El Jefe ($15) comes with brisket, pulled pork, sausage and barbecue beans served between slices of Texas toast and topped with a spare rib. This menu item is pictured with pineapple coleslaw ($3). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Dante Ramirez opened Tender Smokehouse in downtown Celina in 2017, he could have...
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
WFAA
DFW weather: Get ready for a wet Saturday! More storms, some severe, are in the forecast next week.
DALLAS — While it won't be a washout for the entire weekend – outdoor plans on Saturday may be quite soggy... Showers and storms will be widespread, but it will not rain every second of the day in every square inch of North Texas. Widespread rain will work...
Dallas eatery ranked among 2022’s best restaurants with a view in America: report
When you go to a restaurant, the main things you're looking for are great food, drinks, customer service and a splendid time with whoever you're sharing it with, but have you ever considered more much a good view can enhance your dining experience?
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
starlocalmedia.com
Portillo’s hopes to open up in The Colony before the end of the year
North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year. Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Tiger Woods to Bring Putt Putt Golf Course to Texas
Why don't more professional golfers have putt putt courses?. I will be honest with everyone, I am not a golfer. When I am on the course. I want to drink beer, smoke cigars, and drive the golf cart. That's a fun day at the course in my book. However, putt putt golf I am ALWAYS down for. Putt putt is a must on the first couple of dates with a girl. If she hates doing it, probably not going to workout with me.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
keranews.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm
After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
Dallas Observer
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
Downtown Fort Worth to Gain Upscale Italian Restaurant
61 Osteria will begin offering traditional dishes with a focus on seasonal ingredients in early 2023.
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
Taste of Chicago Now Open In Addison
A second location of the outpost recently opened in historic downtown McKinney in October
These bakeries are the best in Dallas for all your pastry needs: Tripadvisor
The time of the pastry is alive and well during the holiday season, but Friday, December 9 is giving a hefty push on the importance of pastries in the culinary world.
