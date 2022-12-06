ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead

The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
SEAGRAVES, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Troubled High School Superintendent Found Dead of Suicide

SEAGRAVES- The Seagraves Superintendent who was arrested for invasive visual recording on Monday has been found dead of a suicide. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 8600 block of FM 2378 at 10:15 a.m. Friday and located 43-year-old Joshua Niel Goen deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SEAGRAVES, TX
fox34.com

Pedestrian moderately injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash in Central Lubbock Friday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injures at the intersection of 50th and University Ave. Police say the pedestrian was moderately injured. This is a developing story; check back...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery

A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent

More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
SEAGRAVES, TX
KCBD

Scam artists getting more creative

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is that time of year when everyone is trying to make an extra buck for the holidays, including scam artists trying to get into your bank account. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputy Joe Davis says these scammers are getting more creative, and although scams can happen to anyone, Lt. Davis says there is not much law enforcement can do if you fall victim to a scam.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

No injuries reported in Idalou house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a house fire in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Idalou. According to an Idalou ISD officer on the scene, the house appeared to be uninhabited and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is...
IDALOU, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

A Week Long FBI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Superintendent

A local area superintendent has been arrested following a week long FBI investigation. On November 22nd Seagraves High School Principal, Daylan Sellers, was notified of an investigation by local law enforcement into a school employee and an emergency local school board meeting was held. It was agreed by the school board that Seagraves ISD Superintendent, Joshua Goen, was to be placed on a paid administrative leave.
SEAGRAVES, TX
fox34.com

LISD book drive bringing free books to Lubbock neighborhoods

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is working to make sure every child has access to books. Community leaders and volunteers gathered on Friday to place books in the Little Free Libraries on campuses around town. Aaron Davis represents UMC, one of Lubbock ISD’s Partners in Education. He says the...
LUBBOCK, TX

