US Cellular donates $5K to Rockford food bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — US Cellular donated $5,000 to the Rockford branch of the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Tuesday.

US Cellular made the delivery personally, in a company truck.

Within was $2,500 in food and, and the food bank was presented with a check for $2,500.

US Cellular staff said they wanted to make sure those in need in the community are able to share a meal with those they love.

“The holiday time brings people together and, normally, that time is spent around the dinner table,” said retail manager Josh Snyder. “So, to be able to partner locally with the Northern Illinois Food Bank here in Rockford and to be able to provide resources to those individuals and to our loved ones in the community, I’m very prideful of that.”

US Cellular store locations in Rockford and Machesney Park are accepting food donations.

