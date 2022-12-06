ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

US Cellular donates $5K to Rockford food bank

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NulcZ_0jZcO26800

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — US Cellular donated $5,000 to the Rockford branch of the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Tuesday.

US Cellular made the delivery personally, in a company truck.

Within was $2,500 in food and, and the food bank was presented with a check for $2,500.

US Cellular staff said they wanted to make sure those in need in the community are able to share a meal with those they love.

“The holiday time brings people together and, normally, that time is spent around the dinner table,” said retail manager Josh Snyder. “So, to be able to partner locally with the Northern Illinois Food Bank here in Rockford and to be able to provide resources to those individuals and to our loved ones in the community, I’m very prideful of that.”

US Cellular store locations in Rockford and Machesney Park are accepting food donations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘There’s Something About Merry’ Holiday Market in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor. More than 40 local vendors are expected to attend the “There’s Something About Merry” Holiday Market this weekend. Snacks and refreshments will be available, organizers said, along with all different […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford focuses on youth violence prevention within schools.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Community Relations Commission set out a task to work on youth violence prevention within Rockford’s public schools. “Well, there were some things that were concerning to the mayor. this year particularly with so much violence and activity at public schools,” said William Martin one of the commission’s board members. Mayor Tom […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auto union says Stellantis is ‘grossly misguided’ in idling Belvidere plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The union representing 1,300 employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant blasted the decision by Stellantis to idle the facility in February. “We believe Stellantis is grossly misguided in idling this plant which has produced profits for the company since 1965,” said UAW President Ray Curry said in a Facebook post. “Not allocating […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

There's a scam for puppies?

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays. The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays. Rockford company installing ‘eco-friendly’ solar …. Another solar farm is in the works to come to Rockford. Apple sued by...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson

Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher …. Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy