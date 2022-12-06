Read full article on original website
Village of Lakeview Decorating Contest Underway
The Village of Lakeview is holding its 2022 Christmas Light Contest. This year, village residents will have the option to nominate other homes. The 1st place winner will get all of their December Electric bill paid, second place will get half of the bill paid and third place winners will get a quarter of their December bill paid.
OFCC Approves Funding for New Arlington School Building
The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission approved more than $210 million in state funding for five school construction projects. In our region, that includes nearly 16 million dollars for the Arlington School District in Hancock County. That represents the state share of the just under 39 million cost of the project.
Food for Fines Continues at MLJ Library
The Food for Fines campaign at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library continues through the end of this month. From now through December 31, you can pay off your fines for overdue items with food instead of cash. One food item takes one dollar off your fines. Only...
Recent Shop with Cop Event a Success
The recently held 2022 Hardin County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big success. 27 children had the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer to purchase gifts for their families. Once the gifts were purchased, they returned with their officer to...
Santa Visiting with Children in Forest December 17
Santa Claus is coming to Forest on Saturday December 17. He will be at the Forest Fire Station from one until 2 that afternoon. Kids will have the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus during the visit. They can tell them all that they would like to get for...
Upper Sandusky display continues to spread Christmas cheer 26 years later
Drive through holiday light displays are popping up all over Ohio. They are a great way to get us into the Christmas spirit with donations going to various organizations and charities. One display in Upper Sandusky has been around for 26 years. It started with the dream of one woman...
Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton
A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
Coffee with a Cop Forum in Findlay Saturday
Law enforcement agencies in Hancock County are coming together for another Coffee with a Cop tomorrow. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 until 11am at Coffee Amici in downtown Findlay. There is no agenda or speeches, as it is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to...
Ag Society Conducts December Meeting
The Hardin County Agricultural Society met this past Wednesday evening for their December monthly board meeting. Board President Brad Murphy read Tyler Overly’s letter of intent to join the fair board and represent Buck Township. The directors agreed to appoint Overly for a period of one year. Also at...
Obituary For Deborah L. Gilley
Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay. She was born to parents, Jesse C. and Phyllis J. (Ford) Gilley Sr. on May 15, 1957 in Kenton, Ohio. Debi was a graduate of Kenton...
Fenton Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Ada
The Fenton for Mayor Committee submitted the following release:. Today, I have taken out a petition to run for Mayor of Ada in the November 2023 election. I am a long-time resident of the Village who believes that we need new energy and new direction to move Ada ahead. While...
Minutes from Lions Meeting on December 7, 2022
The Kenton Lions club held the Annual Christmas Dinner meeting on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 16 members and 5 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and Lion...
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
Old Fort High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An Old Fort High School student was arrested after officials say the student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School located at 7635 N. County Road 51 in Tiffin.
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Tots Continues
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is supporting Toys for Tots again this year. Donation boxes are set up in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office located at 200 West Crawford Street in Findlay. They will be accepting donations through Thursday December 15.
