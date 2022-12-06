Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas...
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
klin.com
UNL Report Says Recession Nebraska’s Most Likely Scenario
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released a three-year forecast, and it reveals the state’s economy is expected to shrink in 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025. The study was conducted by UNL’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. Dr. Eric Thompson...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
News Channel Nebraska
Diode Communications receives grants to expand fiber broadband
DILLER, NE — Areas of eastern Jefferson and western Gage counties in Nebraska will soon benefit from round two of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program recently announced Dec. 6, 2022. Diller, Neb.-based Diode Communications will be receiving partial grant funding to assist in placement of 60 miles of buried...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
MedicalXpress
Improving child development by monitoring noisy daycares
During some of their most formative years, many children go to day care centers outside their homes. While there, they require a supportive, healthy environment that includes meaningful speech and conversation. This hinges on the soundscape of the child care center. In his presentation at the 183rd Meeting of the...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
KETV.com
Oil spill near Nebraska-Kansas border shuts down Keystone pipeline
STEELE CITY, Neb. — The Keystone pipeline system was shut down after a leak was found near the Nebraska-Kansas border. TC Energy confirmed a release of oil into a creek just south of Steele City, Nebraska. The company said alarms triggered and pressure dropped in the system Wednesday night.
knopnews2.com
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress for District 177 has taken big strides after Dunham’s Sports announced its planning a soft opening on Fri. Dec. 8. The sporting goods store will be the first store to open in the former Platte River Mall building after REV Development of Lincoln took ownership of the property nearly 18 months ago. The 28-acre complex has since undergone a $75 million renovation that includes an outward strip mall and apartments.
klkntv.com
Nebraska power companies prepare ahead of potential wintry mix
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews from the Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are just some among many eyeing the forecast for freezing rain and ice on Thursday. “They just make sure everything is clean, make sure the trucks are gassed up,” said Grant Otten, spokesman for...
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
klkntv.com
Dogs rescued from illegal breeder soon up for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dogs rescued from an illegal breeder in Lancaster County will soon be up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. On Thursday, a judge gave ownership of the 28 abused dogs to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which then released the dogs to the humane society.
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced early Christmas arrivals Thursday on itsFacebook — the zoo's first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring. The zoo is one of two accredited institutions by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, behind the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, to breed the species.
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
klin.com
Mayor Says Progress Being Made In LPD Workplace Assessment
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the Lincoln Police Department continues to make progress implementing recommendations made in the 21st Century Policing Solutions workplace assessment completed this fall. The assessment consulted 330 LPD officers and civilian personnel, which is equivalent to 70% of all department staff. The assessment included a thorough...
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials said this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in person, and...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
