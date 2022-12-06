ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

fredericksburg.today

Traffic shift complete to new I-95 N bridge in Fredericksburg area

Traffic shift complete to new I-95 N bridge in Fredericksburg area. Three travel lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are now crossing a new Rappahannock River bridge between the City Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Crews completed work overnight to finish connecting lanes leading to and from the new bridge, wrapping up...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Battle of Fredericksburg programs

Join the National Park Service as we commemorate the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg with guided programs December 9-13, 2022. This year’s commemoration begins with an opening program discussing the larger context of the campaign, including efforts of self-emancipation, military events, and political pressure. This program will feature Ms. Mali Lucas-Green sharing her personal story as a descendent of freedom seekers. Other programs will follow in the footsteps of units fighting in the battle, consider the care of the wounded, and ultimately, the commemorative weekend will close with a program in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery. Tuesday, December 13, will feature extended tours of the battlefield itself.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered

The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
HAYMARKET, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
restonnow.com

Fairfax County board approves redevelopment of Vantage Hill condominiums

The path to maintaining the aging Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston is officially clear. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to move forward with the redevelopment, which will replace the southwest portion of the property — an abandoned pool that closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Speed cameras are coming to Fairfax County school and work zones next year

Fairfax County will introduce speed cameras to school and construction zones early next year. At a meeting last night (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved amending the county code to establish a pilot program that will install 10 automated photo speed cameras in school and construction zones around the county.
theburn.com

It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday

The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
STERLING, VA
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town

A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter train in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A 21-year-old has been struck and killed by a commuter train in Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg Police Department says a call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a pedestrian struck on the train tracks in the area of Prince Edward Street and Frederick Street.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

