The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
fredericksburg.today
Traffic shift complete to new I-95 N bridge in Fredericksburg area
Traffic shift complete to new I-95 N bridge in Fredericksburg area. Three travel lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are now crossing a new Rappahannock River bridge between the City Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Crews completed work overnight to finish connecting lanes leading to and from the new bridge, wrapping up...
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area drivers
Photo byJohn Niedermeyer (CC2.0) The wet weather that’s hit the region prompted VDOT to change some plans for projects in the Fredericksburg region. Most notably, and likely to the dismay of many drivers, VDOT extended the work time on the I-95 North mega work zone.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
fredericksburg.today
Battle of Fredericksburg programs
Join the National Park Service as we commemorate the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg with guided programs December 9-13, 2022. This year’s commemoration begins with an opening program discussing the larger context of the campaign, including efforts of self-emancipation, military events, and political pressure. This program will feature Ms. Mali Lucas-Green sharing her personal story as a descendent of freedom seekers. Other programs will follow in the footsteps of units fighting in the battle, consider the care of the wounded, and ultimately, the commemorative weekend will close with a program in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery. Tuesday, December 13, will feature extended tours of the battlefield itself.
WTOP
Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County board approves redevelopment of Vantage Hill condominiums
The path to maintaining the aging Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston is officially clear. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to move forward with the redevelopment, which will replace the southwest portion of the property — an abandoned pool that closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
Crime Insider: Man in Richmond crash was shot behind apartments
A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting behind two apartment buildings on Richmond's Southside Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
tysonsreporter.com
Speed cameras are coming to Fairfax County school and work zones next year
Fairfax County will introduce speed cameras to school and construction zones early next year. At a meeting last night (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved amending the county code to establish a pilot program that will install 10 automated photo speed cameras in school and construction zones around the county.
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town
A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
fredericksburg.today
LISTEN: Town Talk/Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
WATCH: Direct connection to the North Pole from downtown Fredericksburg! Letters to Santa box!
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter train in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A 21-year-old has been struck and killed by a commuter train in Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg Police Department says a call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a pedestrian struck on the train tracks in the area of Prince Edward Street and Frederick Street.
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
