Join the National Park Service as we commemorate the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg with guided programs December 9-13, 2022. This year’s commemoration begins with an opening program discussing the larger context of the campaign, including efforts of self-emancipation, military events, and political pressure. This program will feature Ms. Mali Lucas-Green sharing her personal story as a descendent of freedom seekers. Other programs will follow in the footsteps of units fighting in the battle, consider the care of the wounded, and ultimately, the commemorative weekend will close with a program in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery. Tuesday, December 13, will feature extended tours of the battlefield itself.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO