wcbu.org
December Safety Network meeting confirms Cure Violence is still on track, focuses on juvenile crime
The December meeting of the Safety Network, a group of community leaders, citizens and law enforcement working to reduce gun violence in Peoria, confirmed the Cure Violence program is still on track to implementation. “I think we’ve answered all of their questions,” said Katy Endress, director of epidemiology and clinical...
Central Illinois Proud
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening in Peoria on Sterling Avenue Friday. Owner’s Matt and Angie Hanzel opened their second location in under a year. Open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 9th, the owners and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting in...
wglt.org
Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
wcbu.org
Q&A: Oyler identifies pensions, infrastructure, economic growth among Peoria’s biggest issues
Zach Oyler is seeking another term as an at-large Peoria City Council member, a position he's held for six years. He is one of three incumbents among the 10 candidates running for the five at-large seats around the horseshoe. In an extended conversation with reporter Joe Deacon, Oyler discusses why...
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria police host another gun buyback event
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria community is coming together to take more guns off the street. Saturday, a gun buyback is going on at First Baptist and Higher Dimension Church. There is a limit of three firearms per person. The weapons must be unloaded, inside a bag, or...
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 now hiring multiple positions for next semester
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down. Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: TIF district extension for Pontiac passes
Throughout Illinois many cities and towns have TIF districts, which stands for Tax Increment Financing. These districts have to be created by the General Assembly and the local government working together. They are valuable economic development tools which help these local communities to create and retain jobs. Some of these TIF districts are located in our area, including in Hoopeston and Gibson City, as well as in Pontiac.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fashion Show Toy Drive
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People are getting into the holiday spirit as Christmas is right around the corner. Brian and AJ Yarbrough joined WMBD This Morning & Good Day Central Illinois Friday to tell viewers about their upcoming toy drive. You can drop of toys at A Sharp Effect...
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 Christmas activities happening this month in Bloomington-Normal
Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Look no further. Here are the top 10 Christmas activities happening here in Bloomington-Normal. Rader Family Farms will be opening its coffee, bakery and retail for the holiday season. The Holiday Stop-n-Shop will be selling holiday drinks, food and Christmas gifts for customers. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
25newsnow.com
Blighted Peoria school buildings will get demolished starting in January
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two blighted school buildings will come down at the beginning of January at a cost of nearly $3 million. The buildings in question are the old Harrison School and old McKinley School, both located in South Peoria. Harrison School was built in 1901 but has sat largely vacant since Peoria Public Schools moved into a new building across the street.
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
Central Illinois Proud
Toys for Tots event happening in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A national initiative is spreading throughout Central Illinois to make sure kids will have a Merry Christmas. Toys for Tots is heading to Canton in hopes of getting presents for kids this holiday season. On Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 8 p.m., people can...
wglt.org
A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan
Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder
EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
wcbu.org
How Jennifer Zammuto addresses the root causes of Peoria's most impressing issues
The Peoria-based Heart of Illinois United Way's focus on education, financial stability, and health gives it a unique vantage point on the ripple effects of the pandemic. As the United Way celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, President Jennifer Zammuto talked to WCBU correspondent Becky Doubleday about how her organization tries to address those issues at the root-cause level. It's the first episode of Doubleday's new podcast, Broad Expressions, featuring conversations with women in leadership from Greater Peoria.
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
Peoria Police Department holding gun buyback on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is giving the community another chance to get rid of unwanted weapons. The department is preparing to hold its third gun buyback this year. The buyback will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 A.M. – 1 P.M. Buyback locations are First Baptist Church and Higher […]
