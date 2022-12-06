Read full article on original website
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
The Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of an essential oil cleaner. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
Fairmont continues kicking off the holiday celebration
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont had its opening day for the holiday celebration Thursday. However, the holiday fun is just getting started. Aaron Yanuzo is with WVU Medicine as an event sponsor. He said he wants to help revitalize downtown Fairmont. Helping with this event is one way he can...
WVU Children’s holds first holiday tree lighting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s hospital held its first tree lighting ceremony. The Community Music Program Minisingers were invited to sing some songs before the tree lighting started. The main event was lighting the tree donated by the West Virginia Loggers Group. The hospital invited six-year-old Lillian...
Rowan’s Cry shows support and offers education about Shaken Baby Syndrome, also called Abusive Head Trauma
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the news of another alleged case of Shaken Baby Syndrome in the area, a local non-profit, Rowan’s Cry, pushed to educate people about SBS, also referred to as Abusive Head Trauma. This was a brain injury that occurs as a result of a baby being violently shaken.
‘Toy and Food Distribution’ coming to Mon County
Eager volunteers will once again have the chance to help West Virginia families in need have a Happy Holidays.
Neil Lynn Brake
Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1930 in McWhorter, WV the son of the late Guilford and Hazel Zarbaugh Brake. He was preceded...
Things to expect at Fairmont’s holiday Christmas parade
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day for the holiday celebration kicks off tomorrow morning. Activities start at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Food vendors will be serving all your Italian favorites. There will be live music at the Fire House and at Gatherings Church. The parade and blessing of...
Spotlight on Business: Movements in Dance
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Movements in Dance in Fairmont for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
New fun zone opens just in time for the holidays
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re looking for some fun this holiday season, look no further Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone in Nutter Fort. It recently moved from the Meadowbrook Mall to a bigger location to house even more fun, and owner James Vanstoy says is a need in the community.
The City of Fairmont partners with local organizations for the city’s first holiday tree lighting
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community gathered for what many thought was the city’s first tree-lighting ceremony. The $14,000 tree was purchased with the help of the City of Fairmont, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, and Main Street Fairmont. Vice President of Operations at Fairmont Medical...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meredith and Kennedy with the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about different variations of tinsel in hair, occasions to wear it, and how to make an appointment. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WVU holds Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered on WVU’s campus to honor and remember the events of December 7, 1941, and the attacks at Pearl Harbor. It had been 81 years since the Japanese led an attack that resulted in the loss...
David Spicer Chatt
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David was born July 1, 1954, and graduated...
Fairmont looks to start new tradition with first-ever Christmas tree lighting downtown
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The City of Fairmont is ready to host the first-ever Christmas tree lighting in the heart of downtown. The 20-foot Christmas tree is being placed at the entrance of the historic downtown shopping district across from the Huntington Bank and will brighten the night sky for the first time at a ceremony on Thursday, December 8. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and will kickoff the annual Fairmont Hometown Holiday Celebration, including the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
Buckhannon couple charged after child, 2, dies
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Buckhannon have been charged after police said a two-year-old child died and a one-year-old was seriously injured last month. Deputies were involved in an investigation at a home on Valley Green Drive in Buckhannon regarding an incident involving a child, according to a criminal complaint.
Restaurant Road Trip: Cornerstone Cafe & Gifts
LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A place where people gather and eat is always a vital part of any community, and in Lumberport, one woman is looking to revitalize her town by providing a place to do that. For Cornerstone Cafe & Gifts owner Shelia Napier, serving good food and tasty baked treats that are just […]
This West Virginia diner will take you back in time
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Go back in time with a meal at DJ’s 50’s and 60’s Diner in Fairmont. When one walks into this diner, one will for sure feel the 50’s and 60’s nostalgia while munching on some home-style breakfast. The restaurant has...
