Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
More police activity in Danville
The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
WDBJ7.com
Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police. But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s...
WDBJ7.com
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a handful of indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the...
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 3:30 P.M.:. Drivers on I-81 Friday evening can continue to expect delays due to emergency roadwork, according to VDOT. Emergency roadwork is happening at mile marker 137 to repair a large pothole, VDOT said. A right lane closure was expected to be in place...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
WSLS
Mobile home fire in Roanoke County leaves $50,000 in damages
UPDATE - Dec 8, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.:. No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100...
WSLS
Community meeting held in Roanoke to discuss Brandon Avenue townhome proposal
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke real estate development group has revised its plans to develop new townhomes along Brandon Avenue. R.P. Fralin Incorporated submitted a proposal to develop 29 new townhomes at the site. And on Tuesday night, they shared the new proposal with community members and neighbors. People...
cardinalnews.org
North Danville to be next target for revitalization
The revitalization efforts for Danville’s River District have been largely successful, and now, the city is shifting its focus to other areas, such as the North Main Street corridor. Using the River District as an anchor for revitalization and moving outwards from there was always the plan, said Diana...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet
A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City Council revises criminal justice reform rollback request
Roanoke City Council is no longer urging its state lawmakers to revive the use of no-knock search warrants after facing backlash from residents. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
Danville Police increase presence during the holidays
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) announced the community can expect to see a heavy police presence throughout the city of Danville starting next week. According to a press release, DPD and Virginia State Police will be partnering as part of the state’s initiative to reduce crime throughout the community. A data-driven […]
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
WDBJ7.com
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
WSET
Roanoke man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for trafficking firearms. Jermaine Drummond, 46, trafficked at least 25 firearms from Virginia, and at least nine of them were later tied to crimes in other states. "Illegal guns in the hands of...
WSET
Man arrested following shots fired in the Keysville area of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been arrested and charged following a shots fired incident in Charlotte County on Friday morning. Deputies said they received several complaints in reference to a man firing a weapon in the Keysville area. According to a Facebook post, at that time...
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
White Mill project finally launches in Danvillle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The historic White Mill building in Danville is getting a new look. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 it received the final approval to start the White Mill project on Memorial Drive. IDA says the White Mill building will be converted into a multi-use project featuring apartments and […]
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
Comments / 0