Filipino community organization brings back its Juneau Christmas party

For the first time in two years, the Filipino Community Inc. will be holding its annual Christmas party in Juneau. It’s the organization’s first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rachel Carrillo Barril, a FilCom board member, says she’s been going to the parties since she was...
Dec. 9, 2022: Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team performs at Treadwell Arena

Team Forget-Me-Not is Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team, and they will soon be heading to the Pacific Midwest Sectionals Championship in Chicago. But this weekend, they will give a free performance for the community at Treadwell Arena to help raise funds for their trip. The team’s head coach will be on the show to talk with Andy Kline about their upcoming performance and more, today on Juneau Afternoon.
IRONMAN announces cancellation of Alaska race

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The IRONMAN Group has canceled IRONMAN Alaska in Juneau for 2023 and 2024, according to Travel Juneau, the contracted host for the events. In a press release, Travel Juneau President & CEO Liz Perry said economic pressure and inflation are impacting the world and IRONMAN Alaska is affected by this global event.
Dec. 6, 2022: “Earnest Drinker” examines relationships with alcohol and sobriety

In the first teaser trailer for “Earnest Drinker,” Juneau-based filmmaker Scott Burton asks, “What’s your relationship with alcohol?” In his personal experience, it has included both fun times and depression, inspiration and anxiety, confidence and addiction, bottle-rocket highs and in-the-gutter lows. “I jumped into bed with alcohol at age 14 and we’ve been loving and fighting for over forty years.” Burton stopped drinking alcohol in January of 2020, and through “Ernest Drinker” he examines the terminology used by society to talk about alcoholism, sobriety, and recovery. On today’s show, he sits down with host Katie Bausler to share more about the film and how it came to be.
Arraignment held for suspect in September killing of Juneau counselor

Anthony Michael Migliaccio was arraigned Tuesday after his indictment for the killing of Faith Rogers. His lawyer, Anna Ambrose, entered a not guilty plea and agreed to a readiness hearing on Dec. 28. Rogers, a longtime substance abuse counselor in Juneau, was found dead on Sept. 21 on the Kax̱dig̱oowu...
City Emergency Program Manager advises for winter weather safety

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - There are ways to stay safe this winter, whether it be in the backcountry or in the comfort of your own home. Tom Mattice, the City's Emergency Program Manager, spoke about ways to be prepared. "We recognize that southeast Alaska gets diverse winter weather. Sometimes when...
2022 is Juneau’s wettest year on record

A mix of rain and snow this week has officially made 2022 the wettest year in Juneau’s history, breaking the record set in 1991. With three weeks left in the year, 2022 could surpass that record by several inches. According to the National Weather Service, Juneau has seen 85.31...
