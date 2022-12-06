In the first teaser trailer for “Earnest Drinker,” Juneau-based filmmaker Scott Burton asks, “What’s your relationship with alcohol?” In his personal experience, it has included both fun times and depression, inspiration and anxiety, confidence and addiction, bottle-rocket highs and in-the-gutter lows. “I jumped into bed with alcohol at age 14 and we’ve been loving and fighting for over forty years.” Burton stopped drinking alcohol in January of 2020, and through “Ernest Drinker” he examines the terminology used by society to talk about alcoholism, sobriety, and recovery. On today’s show, he sits down with host Katie Bausler to share more about the film and how it came to be.

