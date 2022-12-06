Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Filipino community organization brings back its Juneau Christmas party
For the first time in two years, the Filipino Community Inc. will be holding its annual Christmas party in Juneau. It’s the organization’s first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rachel Carrillo Barril, a FilCom board member, says she’s been going to the parties since she was...
ktoo.org
Dec. 9, 2022: Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team performs at Treadwell Arena
Team Forget-Me-Not is Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team, and they will soon be heading to the Pacific Midwest Sectionals Championship in Chicago. But this weekend, they will give a free performance for the community at Treadwell Arena to help raise funds for their trip. The team’s head coach will be on the show to talk with Andy Kline about their upcoming performance and more, today on Juneau Afternoon.
mixfmalaska.com
IRONMAN announces cancellation of Alaska race
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The IRONMAN Group has canceled IRONMAN Alaska in Juneau for 2023 and 2024, according to Travel Juneau, the contracted host for the events. In a press release, Travel Juneau President & CEO Liz Perry said economic pressure and inflation are impacting the world and IRONMAN Alaska is affected by this global event.
ktoo.org
Nursing shortage leaves Juneau hospice patients with few options until gap is filled
Juneau has been without hospice and home care since mid-September. That’s when Catholic Community Service shut the program down because it was unable to find enough staff. Bartlett Regional Hospital plans to take over the services, eventually. “It’s a big loss to the community because these services are so...
kinyradio.com
U-Haul Alaska in 'expansion mode' with purchase of former Walmart building in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The moving and storage company U-Haul this week has bought a building that was once a K-Mart, then a Walmart, and now will be a storage and residential mobility services location for the company. News of the sale of the 121,000 square foot property was first...
ktoo.org
Dec. 6, 2022: “Earnest Drinker” examines relationships with alcohol and sobriety
In the first teaser trailer for “Earnest Drinker,” Juneau-based filmmaker Scott Burton asks, “What’s your relationship with alcohol?” In his personal experience, it has included both fun times and depression, inspiration and anxiety, confidence and addiction, bottle-rocket highs and in-the-gutter lows. “I jumped into bed with alcohol at age 14 and we’ve been loving and fighting for over forty years.” Burton stopped drinking alcohol in January of 2020, and through “Ernest Drinker” he examines the terminology used by society to talk about alcoholism, sobriety, and recovery. On today’s show, he sits down with host Katie Bausler to share more about the film and how it came to be.
ktoo.org
Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area will remain open at limited capacity this weekend
Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area will be open at a limited capacity again this weekend, with only the Porcupine chair running. That lift services the mountain’s easiest trails. Staff members were hoping to open more of the mountain going into this weekend, but the ski report this morning confirmed...
ktoo.org
Arraignment held for suspect in September killing of Juneau counselor
Anthony Michael Migliaccio was arraigned Tuesday after his indictment for the killing of Faith Rogers. His lawyer, Anna Ambrose, entered a not guilty plea and agreed to a readiness hearing on Dec. 28. Rogers, a longtime substance abuse counselor in Juneau, was found dead on Sept. 21 on the Kax̱dig̱oowu...
kinyradio.com
City Emergency Program Manager advises for winter weather safety
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - There are ways to stay safe this winter, whether it be in the backcountry or in the comfort of your own home. Tom Mattice, the City's Emergency Program Manager, spoke about ways to be prepared. "We recognize that southeast Alaska gets diverse winter weather. Sometimes when...
ktoo.org
2022 is Juneau’s wettest year on record
A mix of rain and snow this week has officially made 2022 the wettest year in Juneau’s history, breaking the record set in 1991. With three weeks left in the year, 2022 could surpass that record by several inches. According to the National Weather Service, Juneau has seen 85.31...
