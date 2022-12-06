Read full article on original website
Breakfast with Santa planned for Dec. 17
Reading is Fun is hosting a Breakfast with Santa for children on Dec. 17 at George Evans Conference Center. The free event hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Eta Omega and Women and Youth Services will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Lawrence St. It will include...
Work continues on turning Gus Mitchell store into a museum where folks can step back in time
A special meeting was held at the Marion Arts Center Nov. 17 to discuss development of the historic Gus Mitchell store and surrounding buildings. Tommie Lee Bryant, who owns the site and started the restoration in 2010, said work is continuing to turn the historic store into a museum. “We would like it to be a place where the community can come to step back in time and see what an old country store was like,” said Project Administrator Jeannetta Edwards.
Christmas parade takes place in downtown Marion tomorrow
The City of Marion will hold its Christmas lights parade tomorrow starting at 5 p.m. downtown. There will also be food, music and vendors beginning at 12 p.m. Churches, businesses, schools and organizations can still enter by singing up at the City Clerk's office. For updates, and a video of...
Christmas on the Lawn in Camden set for Dec. 15
Christmas on the Lawn in Camden is set for Dec. 15 at the J. Paul Jones Hospital Lawn. The event is presented by J. Paul Jones Hospital, as well as Cahaba Medical Care - Camden, and the UAB Sanitation Health Program. The event will feature Santa, food, family friendly activities, caroling and more.
Community Foundation of Uniontown to hold community meeting on Dec. 13
Community Foundation of Uniontown will hold a meeting about the state of the city on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The title of the meeting is "Our Region, Our City: Progress, Potential and Possibility". Local leaders will discuss updates about the city and plans for the future.
44th Annual Holiday Holiday Underway in Selma
If you’re looking for unique gift item for someone on your list. You might want to head over to Selma — for the 44th annual Holiday House. Holiday House is an arts and crafts sale — that’s become an annual holiday tradition — here in the Selma community.
Equal Justice Initiative to provide food relief for 20 families in Perry County
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. said that he and Sheriff Billy Jones will provide 20 families in Perry County with food relief through the Equal Justice Initiative. "Inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, especially in rural America. Perry County is no exception," Turner said in...
VRMC to hold blood drive on Dec. 15
Vaughan Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blood donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. The drive will be held at the Medical Office Building on 1015 Medical Center Parkway in Selma. For more information,...
Alabama Power executive named 'Person of the Year' by Montgomery YMCA
An Alabama Power Co. executive who has been active in Perry County has been named the YMCA of Greater Montgomery “Person of the Year.”. Leslie Sanders is vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division, which serves Perry, Dallas and Wilcox counties. She has an extensive history of community service, including the Central Alabama Community Foundation, Marion Community Bank and Marion Military Institute.
Sean of the South comes to Selma to charm readers and thank the spirit of Kathryn Tucker Windham
Popular Southern author and columnist Sean Dietrich came to Selma Dec. 1 to talk to some fans and to “thank the spirit” of fellow writer Kathryn Tucker Windham. . “Kathryn Tucker Windham was a real hero of mine, and being here in this town in the library she built, I want to say thank you to the spirit of Kathryn Tucker Windham and to you for being here,” Dietrich said at his Lunch at the Library presentation at the Selma Dallas Library.
Sewell welcomes Gee's Bend Quilters to Washington DC
Rep. Terri Sewell welcomed several quilters from Gee's Bend to Washington D.C. and moderated a discussion with Etsy and Nest on entrepreneurship. "With their gorgeous stitch work and world renowned tapestries, the Gee’s Bend Quilters have carried on their ancestors’ barrier-breaking legacy, propelled their small community into the global spotlight, and used their craft to create a pathway toward economic independence," Sewell said on her Facebook page.
Hayneville hosts Christmas parade
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.
History marker placed at Chilton County Courthouse
Commissioned in May 1943, the USS Chilton was named in recognition of the people of Chilton County for their support of the war effort through purchases of war savings bonds. During the Second World War, the crew of the USS Chilton served with distinction in the Pacific Theater of Combat. From 1943 until being decommissioned in July 1972, the USS Chilton supported military operations around the world including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Southeast Asia.
Legal Notices, December 8, 2022
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 28, 1998 executed by Jerry W. Longcrier, Jr., a single man, in favor of Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama, said Mortgage being recorded May 29, 1998, in Book 1154, Page 555, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6 by instrument recorded in , in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Dallas County, Alabama on 12/14/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Selma City Schools to announce Teacher of the Year at next board meeting
Selma City Schools will announce the 2022 Teacher of the Year at the next board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The district has been sharing finalists for a different school on their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter. So far they've announced Dailen Harris of R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy,...
A New Initiative Aims to Bring Big Improvements to Selma
Some big improvements could be on the way to Selma. The city is one of four in the country chosen for a special initiative. The Partnership for Equitable and Resilient Communities is designed to help marginalized communities tap into federal dollars to help tackle areas of need in the community.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Morgan middle school scholars bowl wins first at district competition
Morgan Academy's Middle School Scholars Bowl Team placed first in AISA District Competition recently. The team strategized and won all three rounds. Jack Bearden was High Scorer for the competition. The team will advance to the AISA State Competition on Jan. 18. Team members are Ashley Cox, Leighton Grace Bennett,...
City gets first new garbage truck in 25 years with hopes of reducing maintenance costs
Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city’s new garbage truck is a sign that things are picking up in the city. . “The city has not had a new garbage truck in 25 years,” Hinton said. “The 25-year-old truck has been retired.” . The old truck...
