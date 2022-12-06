Read full article on original website
theScore
NHL Notebook: Brind'Amour talks Canes, Jost on waiver-wire life
Takes, Thoughts, and Trends is theScore's biweekly hockey grab bag. Done work for the day, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour hopped in his truck and drove to his preteen son's school on Thursday afternoon with two things on his mind: the quality time he'd be spending with Brooks on the trip home, and the minor hockey practice later that evening.
Snakebitten by injuries, Avalanche could get help soon
If the playoffs began today, the Colorado Avalanche — the reigning Stanley Cup champions — would be on the outside looking in. Colorado’s fall isn’t for a lack of talent and granted — losing Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky to free agency wasn’t exactly helpful — but instead the primary issues seem to fall squarely on injuries. The Avs have lost more than their fair share of players to injuries as they approach the one-third mark of the season, and just when things couldn’t seem to get worse, Nathan MacKinnon was ruled out for four weeks.
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Wheels Fall Off Despite Georgiev’s Heroics
The team was an absolute wagon. A barn burner. An icy terror. A total package. How the mighty have fallen. The Colorado Avalanche are not an elite team right now. They are when healthy, but the wheels have fallen off. What’s left can only roll downhill, and the most pressing question is whether it’s rolling down on its side or end over end.
Banged-up Avs get shut out, lose to Bruins at Ball Arena
Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity
Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Cassidy Returns and Ends Historic Winning Streak
The schedule for the Boston Bruins has gotten a lot tougher in the last couple of weeks. The Black and Gold have played against some of the iron of the NHL on home ice, but now the schedule flips and they are getting ready to hit the road for a three-game road trip.
FOX Sports
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Bounce Back; Maroon Strikes Back At Edwards
The Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday and Pat Maroon hasn’t moved on from the Jack Edwards fiasco. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins are still...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Mitchell Marner extends points streak to 21 games
Mitchell Marner extended his team-record points streak to 21 games with a goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Thursday night. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves to earn his first shutout of the season and the seventh of his career. It was Toronto's second straight shutout. The Maple Leafs scored four second-period goals to send them to their 13th consecutive game (10-0-3) with at least one point, three games shy of the team record.
Yardbarker
Avs look to stop losing streak against Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche have gone from Stanley Cup champs to a team fighting to stay in the playoff hunt just 24 games into a title defense. Colorado didn't have an exodus of talent, just a rash of injuries that turned it into an AHL-heavy roster. With 10 significant players out, the Avalanche were blanked 4-0 by Boston on Wednesday night, their third straight loss.
