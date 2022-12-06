If the playoffs began today, the Colorado Avalanche — the reigning Stanley Cup champions — would be on the outside looking in. Colorado’s fall isn’t for a lack of talent and granted — losing Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky to free agency wasn’t exactly helpful — but instead the primary issues seem to fall squarely on injuries. The Avs have lost more than their fair share of players to injuries as they approach the one-third mark of the season, and just when things couldn’t seem to get worse, Nathan MacKinnon was ruled out for four weeks.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO