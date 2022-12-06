Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Less Warm, More Clouds, Some Rain Through Sunday
Thursday was another very warm December day across central and south Alabama. For the third day in a row, Montgomery nearly tied the day’s record high temperature. The temperatures soared to 81° early Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. The December 8th record high temperature is 82° in the capital city. Temperatures remain mild Thursday evening and overnight. Lows range from the mid 50s to around 60°
Less Warm, More Clouds, Some Rain This Weekend
It was another abnormally warm day across central and south Alabama. Dannelly Field hit 81° for the fourth afternoon in a row. This time, it set a new record high temperature. The previous December 9th record high was 79° from 1943. After morning fog, Friday afternoon featured a fair amount of sunshine. However, clouds increase Friday night. Although, some fog may form in far south Alabama again. Temperatures remain mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
State Troopers deliver teddy bears to children in hospital
Alabama State Troopers spent part of Thursday morning helping make some local children’s holiday season a little brighter. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency partnered with Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery to deliver Trooper Bears to the younger patients at the hospital. The teddy bears, which were donated by...
