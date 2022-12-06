It was another abnormally warm day across central and south Alabama. Dannelly Field hit 81° for the fourth afternoon in a row. This time, it set a new record high temperature. The previous December 9th record high was 79° from 1943. After morning fog, Friday afternoon featured a fair amount of sunshine. However, clouds increase Friday night. Although, some fog may form in far south Alabama again. Temperatures remain mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO