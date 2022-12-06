ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Friday night news update

In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday night news update

In this update, the Hampden District Attorney's office looking for a suspect they say murdered 17-year-old Shana Price at Blunt Park in Springfield in 1990, state and local leaders announcing a new pilot program aimed at helping struggling families make ends meet, and a new superintendent will soon lead schools in the diocese of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 9

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics. As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Victim of deadly stabbing on School St. in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the man who was murdered at a residence on School Street Monday morning. Duane Miller from Springfield, was 49-years-old. The woman charged with his Murder, 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arraigned Monday, the same day,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police SVU investigation leads to arrest or alleged rapist, others

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Four people, including an alleged rapist were arrested Tuesday morning after members of the Springfield Police Department executed a warrant at an apartment on Union Street. According to Springfield Police, the Special Victims Unit applied and were granted two search warrants for 43-year-old Wayman Jenkins of Springfield....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Shooting on Pine and Sargeant St. in Holyoke under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shooting Wednesday night in Holyoke is now under investigation by authorities. According to Holyoke Police Department, Captain Moriarty, officers were called to Pine Street and Sargeant Street at about 8:20 p.m. This was “...for the report of shots fired with injuries,” Moriarty explained to us....
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bicyclist struck, dies from injuries in serious crash in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Developing news out of Chicopee, police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist. Western Mass News learned from Chicopee Police the male bicyclist was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. This news comes as the mayor and police chief are expected...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bicyclist involved in Thursday accident dies, Safety concerns grow for Chicopee roads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks. This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in Chicopee identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was killed in a hit in run in Chicopee more than a week ago has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Gary Turcotte from Chicopee, was 62-years-old. The crash happened on Wednesday, November 30th in the vicinity of 950 Chicopee...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

2 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Leeds

Leeds, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton crews responded to an early morning house fire on 325 Kennedy St. in Leeds. Two people were in the home at the time. They were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Amherst, Westfield, Deerfield, and Hatfield crews responded for mutual aid. Stick with...
LEEDS, MA

