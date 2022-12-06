Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
NBC 29 News
Robotic vehicles will drive UVA North Fork Research Park employees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ve all heard robots are the future, and now you can ride in one. Perrone Robotics has devised a completely self-driving vehicle, and soon it will be taking more than 1,000 people to places they want to go in UVA’s North Fork Discovery Park.
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
NBC 29 News
Historic courthouse in Fluvanna County needs more than $1 million in funding for restoration project
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County’s historic courthouse is in need of a big makeover, one that is going to cost more than $1 million. The courthouse dates back to 1830 and many say they see it as a landmark in Fluvanna, Virginia, and the United States. “It’s...
NBC 29 News
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The annual Lights of Love event has returned to fundraise for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. Santa Claus was in attendance at the event...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Goodwill opens Mission Services Offices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Goodwill has opened up its Mission Services Offices, the first of its kind in the area. The offices will provide programs and work opportunities to underserved people in the area. The first programs being offered are GoodStart Re-Entry and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
NBC 29 News
C3 awarding $20k for energy upgrades to small, minority owned businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is awarding $20,000 in grants to small minority-owned businesses. It is offering $2500 to individual businesses to fund energy efficient upgrades. These upgrades can include greener lighting, heating and cooling systems, and other energy related appliances. “We’ve run this program before, it’s...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours
VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on broadband connectivity in the area, and thousands of families could save on their monthly bill. “We all know broadband in the county,” Jason Inofuentes said, “It can cost a lot.”. Inofuentes, oversees the Affordable Connectivity (ACP) Bridge Program...
NBC 29 News
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers new program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program, Pritikin ICR. This new program is geared towards helping patients with cardiovascular disease, focusing on everything from eating health to physical and mental exercises. This is one 90 sites in the U.S. to offer this...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County School Board requests millions for potential new schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is presenting a request of $318 million to the Board of Supervisors. The funds could help with renovations and potentially future schools. “The request, over five years were projected, needs a little over $300 million, which includes three new elementary...
NBC 29 News
Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Something ‘brew-tiful’ is underway in Scottsville. James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association. The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner. Brewery staffers also...
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science. The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Comments / 0