TOLEDO, Ohio — No arrests have been made in the two weekend shootings on Potomac Drive in west Toledo that gave two 15-year-olds non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors that live on that street now question their own safety, so much so that they asked for their faces to be blurred, voices obscured and their names left out of any reporting. They said it's the only way they feel safe talking about the damage in their own neighborhood.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO