Forest, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

Traffic light damaged in semi-SUV crash

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department, along with Bellefontaine Fire and EMS and Logan County Hazardous Materials Team responded about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to a semi tanker and sport utility vehicle crash at east Sandusky Avenue and North Hayes Street. Bellefontaine Fire Department officials report no one was transported from the scene. The Haz Mat Team cleaned up a diesel fuel spill from the semi. The crash disabled traffic signals at the intersection and officers advise motorists to use caution when passing through the area, stating this intersection should be treated as a four-way stop and to be cautious when turning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hometownstations.com

Death investigation underway in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation

An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated

The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
iheart.com

AQUA BEGINS FINAL 2022 MARION AREA PROJECT

MARION, OH–Aqua has just begun their final project for the year in the Marion service area. The project will replace 2,591 feet of cast iron water main with ductile iron pipe on Barnhart Street from East Center Street to East Mark Street. It will also involve installing six new fire hydrants and installing 17 new valves to isolate sections for future repairs and maintenance. In total, 53 customers will receive new service lines for the company-owned portion of the service.
MARION, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
wktn.com

Santa Visiting with Children in Forest December 17

Santa Claus is coming to Forest on Saturday December 17. He will be at the Forest Fire Station from one until 2 that afternoon. Kids will have the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus during the visit. They can tell them all that they would like to get for...
FOREST, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties

Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Potomac Drive resident says she's moving out after two shootings on her west Toledo street

TOLEDO, Ohio — No arrests have been made in the two weekend shootings on Potomac Drive in west Toledo that gave two 15-year-olds non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors that live on that street now question their own safety, so much so that they asked for their faces to be blurred, voices obscured and their names left out of any reporting. They said it's the only way they feel safe talking about the damage in their own neighborhood.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH

