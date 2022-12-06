ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Brecksville-Broadview Heights school officials credit safety app for alerting of 'potential threat'

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — The superintendent for Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools is praising an anonymous tip app for alerting them of a potential threat. According to a statement released by the district, a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a threat to the district’s high school, including a “list of student names” was released.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
signalcleveland.org

Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon discuss future of education and dismiss any suggestion of friction between them

Mayor Justin Bibb said in a friendly joint appearance with outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon that the next school chief will build on Gordon’s legacy. Gordon highlighted education policies and programs that he believes the mayor and the next chief should continue to champion to maintain...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Police: Student found with loaded gun inside Akron's Firestone CLC prior to boys basketball game vs. Buchtel

AKRON, Ohio — A Firestone Community Learning Center student was arrested late Friday afternoon after allegedly being found with a loaded gun inside the Akron high school. According to police, the 17-year-old senior was planning to attend Firestone's boys basketball game against Buchtel on Friday evening when he asked a staff member if he could get something from his locker.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Elyria safety service director announces candidacy for mayor

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Brubaker, former safety service director for the city of Elyria, announced his candidacy for mayor Friday in the upcoming 2023 election. Brubaker took a job in Avon this month as their public works director, after working in Elyria for over a decade. As safety...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

City of Akron updates plan for White Pond residential and retail development

AKRON, Ohio — Plans continue to go forward for the White Pond housing and retail development in Akron. This week, the city released an updated plan and development agreement for the 68-acre parcel of land located in the vicinity of Frank Blvd. and White Pond Drive. Pending agreement by Akron City Council, the city will sell the land to Triton Property Ventures.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
