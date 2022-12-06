Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Brecksville-Broadview Heights school officials credit safety app for alerting of 'potential threat'
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — The superintendent for Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools is praising an anonymous tip app for alerting them of a potential threat. According to a statement released by the district, a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a threat to the district’s high school, including a “list of student names” was released.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools has confirmed in a statement to high school parents that a student was taken into custody Wednesday after a potential threat was made.
signalcleveland.org
Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon discuss future of education and dismiss any suggestion of friction between them
Mayor Justin Bibb said in a friendly joint appearance with outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon that the next school chief will build on Gordon’s legacy. Gordon highlighted education policies and programs that he believes the mayor and the next chief should continue to champion to maintain...
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
3News Investigates: Nearly 300 calls for police service to Bedford High School since August 2021
BEDFORD, Ohio — Bedford City School students returned to the classroom Thursday, three days after the district shut down following an online threat. According to the Bedford Police Department, a 14-year-old freshman made the threat, hoping to cancel school. 3News Investigates questioned the district’s response and examined the number...
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
WKYC
Police: Student found with loaded gun inside Akron's Firestone CLC prior to boys basketball game vs. Buchtel
AKRON, Ohio — A Firestone Community Learning Center student was arrested late Friday afternoon after allegedly being found with a loaded gun inside the Akron high school. According to police, the 17-year-old senior was planning to attend Firestone's boys basketball game against Buchtel on Friday evening when he asked a staff member if he could get something from his locker.
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
cleveland19.com
2 MetroHealth employees suspended following death of inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail. The inmate, identified as 26-year-old Edrick Brooks, was found dead in his cell on Dec. 9, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials did not clarify...
cleveland19.com
Former Elyria safety service director announces candidacy for mayor
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Brubaker, former safety service director for the city of Elyria, announced his candidacy for mayor Friday in the upcoming 2023 election. Brubaker took a job in Avon this month as their public works director, after working in Elyria for over a decade. As safety...
City of Akron updates plan for White Pond residential and retail development
AKRON, Ohio — Plans continue to go forward for the White Pond housing and retail development in Akron. This week, the city released an updated plan and development agreement for the 68-acre parcel of land located in the vicinity of Frank Blvd. and White Pond Drive. Pending agreement by Akron City Council, the city will sell the land to Triton Property Ventures.
After levy win, North Olmsted Schools planning new building timeline
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Now that voters have approved the North Olmsted City Schools’ new money levy and bond issue, Superintendent David J. Brand said the district is busy planning for the future. The combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue covers not only future district operations, but also...
cleveland19.com
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
cleveland19.com
Where’s my mail? East Cleveland man sounds alarm on USPS delay ahead of holidays
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the holidays right around the corner, what would you do without mail?. It’s a frustrating reality for at least one East Cleveland man. Every day, Richard Griffin walks down his apartment steps to check his mail. More and more often, his box is empty.
Flu in Cuyahoga County: Levels 'very high' for second consecutive week
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — For the second week in a row, flu activity in Cuyahoga County has been listed as “very high.”. It comes amid new flu details released by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on Friday that reflects data from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, which officials label as week 48.
MetroHealth trustees misled but not negligent in Akram Boutros’ unauthorized payments, board VP says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The vice chairman of the MetroHealth board contends negligence wasn’t the reason why the MetroHealth System board of trustees — charged with overseeing the health system — failed to discover for years that former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had been giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses.
More Black teens bound over to adult court in this part of Ohio
A local advocate believes too many minority juveniles who commit serious crimes are being tried as adults in Cuyahoga County and hopes there will soon be some changes.
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0