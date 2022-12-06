Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brevard County cracking down on bad behavior in class
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school district leaders and parents are working together to try and address what some are calling “scary behavior” among students. In a seven-hour meeting on Thursday, school leaders, teachers, parents and community members met to look at changing how the district handles discipline with students.
Atheist group demands apology from Lake County, citing discrimination over invocation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A local chapter of an atheist organization is demanding Lake County apologize after chapter leaders said they were discriminated against at a recent commission meeting. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, a leader of the local Freedom From Religion Foundation, otherwise...
WESH
Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
Osceola County deputies say department is trying to discourage them from joining union
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing out paperwork to its supervisors asking them to tell deputies the downfalls of joining a union. Sources inside the department said deputies are voting on a union because of concerns about unfair treatment...
WESH
Universal Orlando Foundation grants over $1 million to community organizations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Over $1 million in grants were awarded to organizations by the Universal Orlando Foundation. A Celebration of Giving event was hosted for the first time and Universal Orlando Foundation's 30 community partners attended. The event is set to continue in 2023 and in the following years.
Osceola County Schools superintendent Debra Pace announces retirement
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Superintendent Debra Pace has announced she plans to retire on June 23. “It has been a tremendous honor, privilege, and blessing to have served the School District of Osceola County as Superintendent since 2016. I am so grateful for the amazing commitment and dedication you bring to our work every day, despite the many challenges we continue to face. Visiting our schools and departments, seeing the joy and laughter on our students’ faces, and witnessing the results of our work together each year at our graduations bring me great joy!
State attorney proposes juvenile justice changes to combat youth violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the perception that youth violence is on the rise in Central Florida, a local state attorney is proposing changes that she believes could keep teens from hopping in and out of jail. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Speaking to a crowd of...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department adds another officer to its force
The Apopka Police Department added a new officer to its force on Thursday at a City Hall swearing-in ceremony officiated by APD Chief Michael McKinley. Officer Christian "Chris" Cruz, 29, was born and raised in Puerto Rico. Cruz graduated from Thomas Alva Edison School in 2011. He continued his education...
westorlandonews.com
Orange County Public Schools Graduation Dates for Class of 2023
Orange County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the Class of 2023. According to OCPS, schools will release specific times and ticketing information by the end of January. The district will update the webpage and calendar events upon finalization, but here are the Orange County graduation dates and locations around Orlando:
WESH
Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release
SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Florida residents impacted by flood damage facing insurance claim denials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of homeowners found out the hard way during Hurricane Ian that their home insurance policies don't cover flood damage. Because of that, they're in the middle of the long, tedious process to get Federal Emergency Management Agency help or a Small Business Administration loan to repair their homes.
WESH
Flagler County first responder couple saves choking baby
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County sheriff's deputy and a dispatcher who just happened to be husband and wife also happened to be in the right place at the right time. The couple was taking part in the sheriff's shop with a cop event when they saved a baby who was choking.
freelinemediaorlando.com
City Of Orlando issues a Call For Artists
ORLANDO — The Orlando city government has issued a Call For Artists as part of its 2023 Black History Month Exhibition at Orlando City Hall. The City hosts this celebration to highlight “the positive contributions of our African American residents by dedicating the month of February to the rich and diverse Black culture and heritage,” notes the city’s website. “Black history is an integral part of American history because Blacks have played an essential role in building and shaping this great country.”
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WESH
Orlando youth program employee accused of molesting 17-year-old girl, documents say
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando youth program employee has been accused of molesting a teenage girl. Demarcus Womack, 31, faces three counts of lewd or lascivious behavior involving a minor. A spokesperson for the city of Orlando said Womack was a contract employee for its Parramore Kidz Zone. They...
WESH
Seminole County judge hears inmate's case who claims he was wrongly convicted, imprisoned
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The fate of a man who claims to have been wrongly convicted and imprisoned is back in the hands of a local judge. A hearing was held in Seminole County Friday in the case of Anthony Walker Jr. Despite new evidence in the case that...
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
WESH
Family of Orlando warehouse fire survivor sees outpouring of support
ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after a massive fire ripped through an Orlando warehouse, state officials are still investigating what happened. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four have since died. WESH 2's Dave McDaniel spoke with the brother of the surviving victim about the much-appreciated support for...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
Comments / 0