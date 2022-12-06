ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WESH

Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Osceola County Schools superintendent Debra Pace announces retirement

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Superintendent Debra Pace has announced she plans to retire on June 23. “It has been a tremendous honor, privilege, and blessing to have served the School District of Osceola County as Superintendent since 2016. I am so grateful for the amazing commitment and dedication you bring to our work every day, despite the many challenges we continue to face. Visiting our schools and departments, seeing the joy and laughter on our students’ faces, and witnessing the results of our work together each year at our graduations bring me great joy!
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department adds another officer to its force

The Apopka Police Department added a new officer to its force on Thursday at a City Hall swearing-in ceremony officiated by APD Chief Michael McKinley. Officer Christian "Chris" Cruz, 29, was born and raised in Puerto Rico. Cruz graduated from Thomas Alva Edison School in 2011. He continued his education...
APOPKA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orange County Public Schools Graduation Dates for Class of 2023

Orange County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the Class of 2023. According to OCPS, schools will release specific times and ticketing information by the end of January. The district will update the webpage and calendar events upon finalization, but here are the Orange County graduation dates and locations around Orlando:
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release

SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Flagler County first responder couple saves choking baby

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County sheriff's deputy and a dispatcher who just happened to be husband and wife also happened to be in the right place at the right time. The couple was taking part in the sheriff's shop with a cop event when they saved a baby who was choking.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

City Of Orlando issues a Call For Artists

ORLANDO — The Orlando city government has issued a Call For Artists as part of its 2023 Black History Month Exhibition at Orlando City Hall. The City hosts this celebration to highlight “the positive contributions of our African American residents by dedicating the month of February to the rich and diverse Black culture and heritage,” notes the city’s website. “Black history is an integral part of American history because Blacks have played an essential role in building and shaping this great country.”
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Family of Orlando warehouse fire survivor sees outpouring of support

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after a massive fire ripped through an Orlando warehouse, state officials are still investigating what happened. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four have since died. WESH 2's Dave McDaniel spoke with the brother of the surviving victim about the much-appreciated support for...
ORLANDO, FL

